Permanently injured teen arrested over bike smash

(CNS): A 15-year-old boy who was injured in a crash in Breakers last month has been permanently injured as a result of the collision and he now faces criminal charges. The teenager, from North Side, was arrested following his release from hospital, Monday, after he was treated for serious injuries that have not been detailed. The teenager was accused of stealing the motorcycle from an address in Bodden Town shortly before he smashed up the machine in a crash close to the Lighthouse Restaurant.

The youngster was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen property and driving without being qualified. He is now on police bail.

