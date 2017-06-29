Man bit ex-partner’s vagina during sex assault

(CNS): A defendant standing trial on rape and indecent assault charges bit his former girlfriend’s vagina as he forced her to have sex with him, the court heard Wednesday. Setting out the prosecution’s case against Fabian Dominique McField for the jury, crown counsel Toyin Salako said he bit his victim so hard that the wound was bleeding heavily and medical staff who treated the woman confirmed the injury was consistent with a bite.

McField has denied allegations of rape, indecent assault and causing ABH, claiming everything was consensual.

Salako explained that the defendant and his ex-girlfriend were in a relationship for several years and have a child together, but at the time of the assault the couple had split.

One evening in May last year, McField began texting his former partner asking if he could come to her house and have sex, a request she repeatedly refused, Salako said. But in the early hours of the morning, when she was in bed and her children were sleeping, he turned up demanding to be let in despite her refusals. He raised his voice, so fearing he would disturb the neighbours and the children, she reluctantly let him inside.

But she then left him downstairs and returned to her bed. According to the crown, soon afterwards, he went up to her room and got into bed with her and, despite the woman’s constant refusals and efforts to get him off her, he began raping her. When the woman asked him directly if this was the extent he was prepared to go to get sex, even without her consent, he then stopped and became angry. He accused her of planning to say he was raping her and left the room, according to the crown.

Hoping he was leaving and wanting to lock up the house, she followed him down. But as he approached the front door, instead of going out he turned around picked up the woman and began sexually assaulting her again downstairs, the prosecution claims. She continued fighting him and reminded him the children were in the house and he let her go.

But when she tried to return to bed, Salako said, he followed and again persisted with the sexual assault, and as she continued to refuse and push him away, he tried to perform oral sex. She warned that she would shout and wake the children if he did not stop but he persisted, and as she shouted ‘stop’, he bit her vagina so hard it began to bleed very badly. Shocked by what he had done, he stopped and began apologizing, but the woman called the police and he left.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and gave a statement to the police. McField was arrested shortly afterwards. In an interview with officers, he denied the allegations and claimed the incident was entirely consensual.

The case continues.

