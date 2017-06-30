Second local inmate sent to UK jail
(CNS): Exactly one week after his brother and co-conspirator was transferred to a British prison, Justin Ramoon (26) has now become the second prisoner to be shipped to a UK jail from HMP Northward. CNS was informed by family members after they learned from other inmates that he had been taken from the prison under guard Thursday afternoon. Shortly after the British Airways flight departed this evening, officials confirmed that he had been moved.
Ramoon is serving 35 years for the murder of Jason Powery outside a bar in George Town in July 2015. He was convicted alongside his brother Osbourne Douglas, but according to prosecutors, Ramoon was the one who pulled the trigger.
CNS has been able to confirm that Douglas was sent to HMP Belmarsh, a category A facility in South London. While Ramoon has been transferred under the same colonial legislation from the 19th century as Douglas, officials have not yet confirmed if he is heading to the same prison. The authorities have, however, confirmed that he was moved on the same grounds that he posed a risk to national security and public safety.
A number of questions remain unanswered about the transportation of the two prisoners. Both men had appealed their murder conviction and it is not clear how that case will now proceed, whether they will be forced to consult with lawyers to prepare and appear for the hearings via video link or whether they will need to be returned to Cayman for that case.
Both men are also fathers and have close ties to their wider families that live in central George Town. It is not clear how the local authorities plan to assist the family members in keeping their connections to the brothers, who are now more than 3,500 miles away.
They don’t get to keep family connections. When you make to choice to kill and be a burden on a civilized society that is one of the prices you pay. Their families will be the better having these two dirt bags with an ocean between them. Good riddance.
“It is not clear how the local authorities plan to assist the family members in keeping their connections to the brothers, who are now more than 3,500 miles away” Is anyone bothered? Any luck the children will have no contact
These guys should not have contact with anyone other that the Prison Officers and inmates of the Prison(s) they are in ok. Can the mother of the victim contact her son? They should rot up her but the years will fly by too fast is all I know and see if they will serve it. Tell them to cut the crap up there and see who calls what up here. This is no place for them to be but no man should take another man’s life. So just relax now that you here and 34 and 35 years will fly by so fast. Don’t give them a day off just hard work and if they don’t work they don’t eat. So for those lazy guys who just use one finger I’m sorry rot in prison here and return the bones to Cayman Islands. It work work work work. God bless the mother the young man they killed. I’m praying for you and God bless you always.
Deport them all
Really? We are concerned about the families? The lesson here is “mama’s don’t let your boys grow up to be cowboys, …or pond scum.”
Next?
I bet they both will be like “little baby lambs” amongst them Muslim terrorists up there in the UK.
Enjoy your 23 hours a day in solitary confinement and the upcoming weather.
I do support the Government’s move to send serious criminals to the UK. They won’t have no say up there and they can’t influence some of the other thugs in Central George Town and elsewhere in Cayman.
Good move Mr. Premier, Mr. Commissioner, Mr. Director of Prisons and Her Excellency the Governor. Now let’s get some heavy protection installed on them police boats and have them positioned about ten miles off East End – in a South Easterly direction.
“Fire can only be fought and won by Greater Fire”. Mr. Premier, please keep our country safe and let’s immediately stop it from falling into the wrong hands by criminal elements who wants to turn the Cayman Islands into Spanish Town and Flankers – Jamaica.
As for our criminal Caymanians who choose to get caught in a possible Cross Fire, as my father always say, “There is lot’s of deep water between here and Negril Point and there is no need for Churchills and Bodden’s to become involved in that”
Both men are also fathers and have close ties to their wider families that live in central George Town. It is not clear how the local authorities plan to assist the family members in keeping their connections to the brothers, who are now more than 3,500 miles away.”….”………….
………good ridence. You’ve got to be kidding me. Let them figure it out
Who cares how the families keep in touch. They should had been keeping in touch and keeping their asses in check while growing up and being real family keeping these hooligans out of trouble. Now they want to cry and use the family card excuse. That is BS. UK Postal Service works just fine to send back and forth and keep in touch.
Its cheaper to keep them in the UK.
The family of Jason Powery don’t get to keep any connection with their brother and son either. He is far more than 3500 miles away. So forgive me if I don’t shed a tear for either Douglas or Ramoon. They brought this on themselves, and apparently didn’t see the error of their ways or stop their evil deeds after going inside. Good riddance. I hope more follow. Free up some space in Northward for some more losers.
Family members keeping in contact twith the 2 brothers?? Ask the family of the guy they killed when the last time they had contact with him!
‘CNS was informed by family members after they learned from other inmates…..’. Enough said! Well done RCIPS. Keep up the good work.
Question is. Would they rather die in Northward or live in a prison in the UK?
OTHERS might have been committing crimes on the “outside” in order to get “inside” for alterior reasons.
why should local authorities assist family members keeping connections, they are criminals a massive burden to society already
Why is there not a story on how the victim family will be assist in the future. Why are we worried about assisting criminals.
Wow interesting!! Well let us see if there will be less crimes committed since these brothers have been shipped off to the UK. I know that they did wrong by taking the life of another young man, whose mother will never see him again, however they too have a mother, children and family members who love them and could at least look forward to visiting with them once a week. When individuals are angry for one reason or another and choose to take a life they are not in the frame of mind to think about the consequences. Young men of Cayman look around and see what is happening and try to put down the criminal activity as its only a matter of time until you have to face a Judge or worse look down the barrel of a gun yourself. Let us try to make our country a better place, we are too small to adopt or copy the crime ridden cities of the US and some of our Latin American neighbors. For the sake of your family members and the pain caused by death or imprisonment, think about what you are doing.
