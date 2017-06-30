Second local inmate sent to UK jail

(CNS): Exactly one week after his brother and co-conspirator was transferred to a British prison, Justin Ramoon (26) has now become the second prisoner to be shipped to a UK jail from HMP Northward. CNS was informed by family members after they learned from other inmates that he had been taken from the prison under guard Thursday afternoon. Shortly after the British Airways flight departed this evening, officials confirmed that he had been moved.

Ramoon is serving 35 years for the murder of Jason Powery outside a bar in George Town in July 2015. He was convicted alongside his brother Osbourne Douglas, but according to prosecutors, Ramoon was the one who pulled the trigger.

CNS has been able to confirm that Douglas was sent to HMP Belmarsh, a category A facility in South London. While Ramoon has been transferred under the same colonial legislation from the 19th century as Douglas, officials have not yet confirmed if he is heading to the same prison. The authorities have, however, confirmed that he was moved on the same grounds that he posed a risk to national security and public safety.

A number of questions remain unanswered about the transportation of the two prisoners. Both men had appealed their murder conviction and it is not clear how that case will now proceed, whether they will be forced to consult with lawyers to prepare and appear for the hearings via video link or whether they will need to be returned to Cayman for that case.

Both men are also fathers and have close ties to their wider families that live in central George Town. It is not clear how the local authorities plan to assist the family members in keeping their connections to the brothers, who are now more than 3,500 miles away.

