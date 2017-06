(CNS Local Life): Team Cayman had inched up the medal table to 11th place in this year’s Island Games at the end of play Thursday, with a bag of 22 medals. Cayman now has four golds, thanks to track stars Kemar Hyman, who won gold in the 100 metres in 10:25 seconds, and Jamal Walton, who stormed through to take the 200m gold in just 21:55, adding to his existing gold medal in the 400 metres.

Category: Local News