Video spotlighting cyber-bullying premieres

(CNS Local Life): “The Change Project”, a new documentary video on cyber-bullying in the Cayman Islands, premiered Friday night at a red carpet event at Camana Bay Cinema. A joint project by Logic and the video’s creators, Vagabond Media Group, the 20-minute documentary is the focal point of Logic’s new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign on educating the public about cyber-bullying and the effects it can have on people throughout their lives.

