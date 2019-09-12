NCC seeks to protect unique Brac plant

Sybil’s crownbeard

(CNS Local Life): The National Conservation Council is about to embark on a public consultation to create a species conservation plan for an endemic Cayman Brac plant. Sybil’s crownbeard (Verbesina caymanensis), a small shrub unique to the Brac, was listed in 2013 as critically endangered as it is found nowhere else in the world other than on the north-facing cliffs of the Brac’s Bluff, above Spot Bay. During Wednesday’s NCC general meeting, the members voted to begin the work needed to protect the plant and the unique habitat it needs to thrive.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature