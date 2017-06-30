Fake report unnerves community

(CNS): With crime high on everyone’s radar at the moment, what turned out to be a fake report of a possible scam foreshadowing a home invasion unnerved many people yesterday. The false “suspicious activity” report about a supposed incident in Newlands circulated widely on social media Thursday. The posts claimed that a woman had knocked on the door of a house in the early morning hours and tried to gain access by claiming she was fleeing a violent boyfriend, but when the resident went to call 911, the woman fled and sped off in a waiting car.

There were no details of where in Newlands this occurred, at what time or what date, but the post raised concerns for many people because it implied this was a trick for robbers to gain access to the house.

Police said Thursday (28 June) that no such reports had been made to any officers recently. The RCIPS conducted a search of calls and reports over the last week and found nothing that corresponded to the circumstances described.

“We would like to reassure the public that by all indications this appears to be a hoax, ” a spokesperson for the RCIPS stated, but asked if anyone could substantiate it to call the police right away. “It is regrettable that irresponsible posts on social media, as this appears to be, can circulate so quickly and cause such alarm. It is always our objective to substantiate or disprove such claims as soon as possible, and advise the public in a timely manner.”

The police also advised the public to remain aware of their surroundings and take sensible precautions for their safety and to report all suspicious activity to the 911 Communications Centre or directly to the RCIPS at the George Town Police Station on 949-4222.

Category: Crime, Police