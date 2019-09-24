DCI earns gold standard award

Ryan Rajkumarsingh

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman Islands Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) has been awarded the prestigious Investors in People (IIP) Gold standard accreditation, which is awarded to organisations worldwide that demonstrate world class practice and operate at the highest levels of people management aligned to business strategy, ethos and values. The accreditation is given by Investors in People, a United Kingdom public body that represents international standard for people management, defining what it takes to support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Business, Government Administration, Politics