Police catch suspected jewel thief

(CNS): Officers who responded to a report of a break-in at a North Church Street jewellery shop just after midnight on Wednesday morning arrived just as the suspects were fleeing. As the police drove up to the George Town waterfront location, they saw three men running toward Rock Hole Road and a fourth man on a bicycle. The officers chased the men and managed to round up just one of the four suspects.

The 57-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently in police custody. The RCIPS said that the burglars had smashed the shop window and an undisclosed quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police