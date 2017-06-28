Airport bid pushes out small businesses

(CNS Business): Some of the small business owners that are currently running retail concessions at Owen Roberts International Airport believe they are being pushed out of the bids for the new space. The Cayman Islands Small Business Association (CISBA) has accused the airport authority of creating a request for proposals with confusing paperwork, forcing bidders to engage costly consultants to meet the “onerous bid requirements” and architectural drawings. This, CISBA claims, points to eliminating the current tenants from the bid process.

Category: Local News