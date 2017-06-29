DoE urges caution over seaweed removal

(CNS): Beachfront and tourism property owners are being urged to be cautious if they are removing Sargassum seaweed from the beach. According to the Department of the Environment, with the recent influx on Grand Cayman’s southern coasts, some owners are attempting to remove it but this can have a very destabilising effect on beaches unless care is taken, and the removal of the seaweed can also threatened turtle nests.

The DoE said the Sargassum seaweed should be removed by hand raking, as machinery can remove a lot of sand along with the seaweed. Officials warned that machinery cannot be used without prior consultation with the DoE and the issuance of a letter of approval outlining the conditions.

“Given that we are in the active turtle nesting and hatching season, it is critical that no machinery is taken onto any beach without DoE approval,” said a DoE spokesperson, who noted that no one needs permission to rake the beach.

The change in the weather has brought the Sargassum but the recent increase in the amount of seaweed blooms in parts of the Atlantic is due to a growth in nutrients in the ocean and higher water temperatures.

Sargassum consolidates into large mats and is transported by ocean currents towards and throughout the Caribbean. While its presence can create a nuisance for water-based recreation and leave an unpleasant smell when it starts to decompose, it’s an important nursery habitat that provides shelter and food for endangered species, such as sea turtles, and for commercially important species of fish. Some gardeners also say it makes excellent fertilizer.

Recognizing that some owners will want to remove the Sargassum, the DoE has produced guidelines on the least intrusive measures.

To view the guidelines, go to the DoE’s website here or on Facebook or call the DoE for more information on 949-8469.

