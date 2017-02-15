Personal drones are privacy pests

I was sitting on my patio yesterday, drinking my coffee and enjoying the breeze when I heard a whirring noise. When I looked up there was a drone watching me. It flew over the house and then came back again and landed at a house in Canal Point. I heard that there is a rule about flying drones within three miles of the airport. Are drones banned from flying within three miles or do they have to fly below a certain height? What are my rights regarding drones flying over my house? Can I complain? Who do I complain to? I found “drone blockers” online. Are these legal? What if the drone blocker causes the drone to land in the canal? Am I liable?

