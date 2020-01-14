Drone found near airport runway
(CNS): The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands has said a disabled drone was discovered last week within the perimeter of Owen Roberts International Airport very near to the runway. Officials said the operation of a drone so close to arriving and departing aircraft is both illegal and extremely irresponsible. But this is not an isolated incident and the authority said there have been an increasing number of sightings of small unmanned aircraft near to the airport.
It is prohibited to fly any form of unmanned aircraft within three nautical miles of ORIA or Charles Kirkconnell International Airport to protect planes during the critical stages of landing and take-off when a collision with, or the ingestion of, a foreign object has the potential for very serious consequences, the CAA said in a notice about the discovery of the abandoned drone.
For more details on the law and prohibition of drones near the airports and Her Majesty’s Prison Northward see the CNS Notice board.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Health, health and safety
This is serious. I hope the CAA and RCIPS authorities take their jobs as seriously noting the make, model, serial number (in the battery compartment) and reviewing the footage on the camera SSD for clues as to the identity of the operator(s). They need to make a very clear and important first example for drone operators in the Cayman Islands, without the redos, or second chances that are far too common. All of these devices should be registered by serial number for law enforcement purposes.
You would have to be mentally ill to put the lives of people in danger to satisfy some sick desire to fly a drone near arriving &/or departing aircrafts.
No effort should be spared to track down the owner of the drone and to ensure that they are prosecuted to the full extent possible.
How is it possible that there could be anyone this stupid?