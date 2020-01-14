Drone found near airport runway

(CNS): The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands has said a disabled drone was discovered last week within the perimeter of Owen Roberts International Airport very near to the runway. Officials said the operation of a drone so close to arriving and departing aircraft is both illegal and extremely irresponsible. But this is not an isolated incident and the authority said there have been an increasing number of sightings of small unmanned aircraft near to the airport.

It is prohibited to fly any form of unmanned aircraft within three nautical miles of ORIA or Charles Kirkconnell International Airport to protect planes during the critical stages of landing and take-off when a collision with, or the ingestion of, a foreign object has the potential for very serious consequences, the CAA said in a notice about the discovery of the abandoned drone.