TV, radio host launches campaign for GT South

(CNS Election): Catherine Tyson, a former TV and current radio host, is the latest newcomer to the political scene to announce her plans to run for a seat in the Legislative Assembly. She is the first candidate to formally confirm her intention to run in George Town South, where rumours are already flying regarding a host of potential candidates for the seat. The constituency has 1,215 voters and covers an area stretching from Windsor Park to South South, covering a diverse socio-economic range of voters.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics