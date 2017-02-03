Cops warn women of another WB sex pest

(CNS): Police are urging women not to walk, run or exercise alone in secluded areas of West Bay after another victim was indecently assaulted on an early morning walk in the district Wednesday. The attack happened just after 6:30am on Conch Point Road near to the derelict resort of Spanish Bay. A woman was walking alone when a man ran up behind her and indecently grabbed her; she screamed and the man ran off towards Spanish Lane. The man is described as being of average height and slim build, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a hood over his head. He was also barefoot.

Since receiving the report, police said they have been executing a strategy to address it, but in the meantime they are recommending that women not walk alone in secluded areas, and ask them to call the West Bay Police Station if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line on 949-7777, via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

