OfReg opens for complaints at GT office

(CNS): The new Utility Regulation and Competition Office, now known as OfReg, is up and running. The Ministry of Planning, Lands and Agriculture announced Friday that the doors were open at the new overarching regulator, which is designed to protect consumers and promote competition. People can now raise concerns or file complaints with the new regulator about any aspect of the telecommunications, electricity and fuel sectors. In the near future the water regulator will also be merged into OfReg. Former politician and speaker of the House, Linford Pierson, is the chairman of the new regulatory board, while Jamaican utility regulator expert, J. Paul Morgan, has joined the new office as the CEO.

The new teams covering the various utilities that the new office will now cover,

Staff from the former Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA), Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) and the Petroleum Inspectorate are now working together at the former ICTA offices at Alissta Towers on North Sound Road.

Cabinet established the multi-sector regulatory agency following an evaluation of the functions of the existing regulators. The report found that a converged utility regulator would improve oversight of the sectors, and was used to inform the 2014 EY report, which contained a similar recommendation, officials said.

After the passage of the enabling legislation at the end of 2016 the merger was completed in early January 2017. The creation of the office was also driven by concerns in particular about the lack of transparency for the wholesale importers and suppliers of fuel to the Cayman Islands, amid fears that the oil companies are manipulating the system and overcharging both government and consumers.

The minister responsible for utilities, Kurt Tibbetts, said the design of the statutory and regulatory framework reflected international best practice for similar regulatory organisations.

“This is a good day for the Caymanian consumer and for the sectors,” he said in a release from GIS. “The new multi-sector regulator has clear and unambiguous powers to discharge its regulatory duties in a transparent and impartial manner. Perhaps more importantly, it also has a clearly outlined duty to protect local consumers, facilitate economic development and promote innovation in the sectors for which it has responsibility.

Officials said the new CEO has previously headed a similar regulatory agency in Jamaica and has more than 20 years direct experience in utility regulation. While Pierson, who has been appointed chair, was once the minister responsible for telecommunications and works and steered through the liberalisation of the telecoms market here in the 1990’s. Officials said election of the remaining members of the board is subject to a transparent statutory process that involves advertising in local media, and must be complete within two months.

Additional legislation is expected to be presented at the February sitting of the Legislative Assembly to facilitate the transfer of the economic regulatory functions of the Water Authority to OfReg.

Category: Local News, Politics