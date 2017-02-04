Officials warn 194 voters may miss out on election

(CNS Election): Almost 200 voters have less than three weeks to contact the elections office and supply their correct information otherwise they will not be able to vote in the May General Election. According to the Elections Office, during the registration and list verification processes, they were unable to contact, by telephone, email or during door-to-door visits, 194 persons with incorrect addresses. However, at least two names on the list of 194 registered voters were included due to an error at the Elections Office, so it is advisable for all voters to check the list, even if they believe there is no problem with their address. Read more and comment on CNS Election.

