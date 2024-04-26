Appeal court orders DPP to investigate lawyer

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to take forward an investigation into a criminal defence attorney accused of sexually harassing a client in what the judges said was a “troubling case”. The higher court found that messages between Keith Myers and his client, Aisha Jamilah English, “undermined” an affidavit he swore under oath for the court denying the allegations. Myers represented English (33) at trial in 2022 when she was convicted of wounding, but she successfully argued at appeal that he hadn’t properly represented her and had sent her a series of ‘sexts’.

English was acquitted by the appeal court last week. On Thursday, the court handed down its full written ruling in which the senior judges said that the case must go before the police and the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA). The crown had declined to contest the appeal largely because of the messages that were submitted in evidence between English and Myers, which were of a sexual nature and described as highly inappropriate.

There was also a lack of notes or preparation material, which supported English’s contention that after she failed to respond to Myers’ advances, he had neglected to properly prepare her case, despite being funded by legal aid to do so. English said the lawyer also failed to call a potential key witness who could have helped support her argument that she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed her colleague during a fight at the beauty parlour where they worked.

The court agreed with Simon Csoka KC, who represented English in the appeal, that the messages had “tainted” the whole preparation of the case and how Myers represented her throughout the trial, which was described as “winging it”. The judges stated that Myers’ “conduct was indefensible”, as they directed the involvement of the authorities and the need for an investigation as well as a review by CILPA.

CNS reached out to Myers, but he said that at this stage, he was unable to comment.