Appeal court orders DPP to investigate lawyer
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to take forward an investigation into a criminal defence attorney accused of sexually harassing a client in what the judges said was a “troubling case”. The higher court found that messages between Keith Myers and his client, Aisha Jamilah English, “undermined” an affidavit he swore under oath for the court denying the allegations. Myers represented English (33) at trial in 2022 when she was convicted of wounding, but she successfully argued at appeal that he hadn’t properly represented her and had sent her a series of ‘sexts’.
English was acquitted by the appeal court last week. On Thursday, the court handed down its full written ruling in which the senior judges said that the case must go before the police and the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA). The crown had declined to contest the appeal largely because of the messages that were submitted in evidence between English and Myers, which were of a sexual nature and described as highly inappropriate.
There was also a lack of notes or preparation material, which supported English’s contention that after she failed to respond to Myers’ advances, he had neglected to properly prepare her case, despite being funded by legal aid to do so. English said the lawyer also failed to call a potential key witness who could have helped support her argument that she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed her colleague during a fight at the beauty parlour where they worked.
The court agreed with Simon Csoka KC, who represented English in the appeal, that the messages had “tainted” the whole preparation of the case and how Myers represented her throughout the trial, which was described as “winging it”. The judges stated that Myers’ “conduct was indefensible”, as they directed the involvement of the authorities and the need for an investigation as well as a review by CILPA.
CNS reached out to Myers, but he said that at this stage, he was unable to comment.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
the dpp….the blind leading the blind.
CNS – is the Court of Appeal judgement available online?
CNS: Not yet.
If it is true that Cabinet appointed this individual to 2 or more board positions paid for by public money, will they reconsider those decisions?
So what does the Court of Appeal decision mean in terms of expected actions by the police and the DPP? Are they now obliged to investigate whether either of the offences of ‘common nuisance’ contrary to s.154 of the Penal Code or ‘stalking’ contrary to s.155 of the Penal Code occurred, or something else? Asking for a friend.
I’d be very surprised if Mr Myers is still in Cayman…
So if this person submitted invoices to Legal Aid claiming payment for the provision of a proper legal defense whereas in fact he failed to provide that defense, does any criminal liability attach to that?
It is unsettling (though disappointedly not surprising) that the kangaroo entities that are Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) and Cayman Attorneys Regulation Authority (CARA) sit in silence and have issued no pre-emptive public statement on disciplinary or sanction actions against such a senior member of their profession – one that has been conferred the public trust to be seated on major government boards. What does it say about the profession that they don’t even register a problem with his conduct and judgement?
They don’t actually have much (if any) jurisdiction in respect of professional conduct complaints: those are still a matter for the Chief Justice.
because they would never take the initiative to do it otherwise. The DPP has been one of the lamest run departments of the government for the last 20 yrs. Yet no one is fired, replaced or disbarred. FRANZ is asleep at the wheel as usual and so are the other heads of government. This is pathetic and people should start asking their MP’s when campaigning who do they plan to replace the entire DPP’s office with and WHEN?
Well at least he didn’t do anything like lying on official forms about personal cocaine use, refusing to disclose Caymanian applicants for positions, establishing fronting structures for clients or engaging in the unqualified and unlicensed practice of Cayman Law. Then our regulations would have spun themselves into a frenzy. The profession can accordingly maintain some semblance of dignity.
Totally agree but there was no investigation when another attorney straight up misappropriate clients money a mere suspension and now he is back practicing de Law????