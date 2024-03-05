Committee advises minimum wage should be $8.75/hour

(CNS): Almost six months after the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee finished its work and handed its report over to the government, the document has finally been made public ahead of a press briefing scheduled for Wednesday. The report reveals a recommended new rate of CI$8.75 per hour — a 46% increase on the current CI$6. The year-long review, which was already several years late, also concluded that the practice of allowing employers in the hospitality industry to use gratuities to make up a quarter of the basic wage they pay to staff should be phased out.

The committee stated in the report, “Based on the analysis of the data provided from the MWAC public consultation exercise and various other national data sources, the MWAC recommends CI$8.75 gross per hour as a fair and acceptable minimum wage rate that would” address exploitation and provide real relief to the lowest paid workers. “The MWAC considers this a fair wage that would be affordable to most employers and beneficial to low-wage employees.”

The need to increase the minimum wage has been apparent for years, but the increase in inflation over the last five years has pushed the current base rate below the absolute poverty line, which was estimated to be around CI$6.75 per hour in Cayman.

Having settled on what they believe is a reasonable rate, though many people were expecting it to be closer to $10 given the very high cost of living, the committee unanimously agreed that the new rate should apply equally to all workers regardless of gender and immigration status.

“The minimum wage applies to all employees, including those in the domestic or household sector and by organisations legally defined as non-governmental, not-for-profit and charitable organisations, and employees (as defined in the Labour Law) of all ages,” the authors of the report wrote.

“For employers that have a gratuity structure (e.g. hotels, condos, restaurants) or employers that offer a commission structure (e.g. retail trade), the MWAC recommends that no more than 25 percent of the CI$8.75 minimum wage per hour (gross) rate (i.e. CI$2.19) may be paid by gratuities or commissions (i.e. at least 75% of the minimum wage rate must come directly from the employer) beginning July 2024 to June 2025. After that, the gratuity contribution to the prevailing minimum wage will be reduced by 5 percent annually, with the reduction occurring in July of each year until June 2029.”

However, an exception to this rule applies to businesses that have a gratuities scheme that has been approved in writing by the director of labour and pensions. All other employers will not be able to use tips to make up the full wage by July 2029.

“Given that gratuities are not fully counted as stable remuneration by lending institutions, the MWAC has discussed that this could potentially be a factor which has created a barrier to the employment of some Caymanians in certain industries.”

The proposed increase from CI$6 to CI$8.75 will directly benefit an estimated 10,457 workers — 8,033 business employees and 2,424 domestic staff. The MWAC said almost 23% of the total beneficiaries are Caymanians, and the rest are permit holders.

“The total direct beneficiaries represent 18.3 percent of the entire employed labour force of the Cayman Islands. Around 2,255 employees with higher skills and supervisors’ responsibilities earning close to the new minimum wage are also expected to benefit.”

While implementing the proposed increase is expected to cost businesses and households around $50 million, it will improve the chances of households escaping poverty, as the wage increase creates a buffer between the indigent line and the minimum wage.

“Increasing the minimum wage to CI$8.75 per hour increases the gap between minimum wage and the poverty line by CI$2.31 per hour, thereby moving employed individuals further from poverty,” the committee stated.

The government has not yet said if it will adopt the MWAC recommendations. Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour, who is clearly conflicted because he employs a number of minimum wage workers in his baggage handling business, has already said he thinks the rate is a problem and will not assist Caymanian workers.

Although the press briefing on Wednesday is being hosted by the Ministry of Labour, according to the circular announcing the event, the minister will not be attending. Officials who will be present are Chief Officer Wesley Howell, Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) Director Adolphus Laidlow, MWAC Chairperson Lemuel Hurlston, Deputy Chair Tonicia Williams and MWAC member Mahreen Nabi.