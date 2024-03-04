PPM calls on UPM to tackle causes of gang crime

Roy McTaggart delivers a message on crime

(CNS): The rise in gun crime and gang activity demands attention, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said in the wake of the shooting last month during a football match at the Ed Bush Stadium, where seven people were wounded in what appears to be another incident of gang-related violence. McTaggart said the government must prioritise the issues of at-risk youth. They must disrupt gang activity and provide the RCIPS with the resources necessary to revitalise community policing and strengthen capacity.

“We must tackle the underlying causes of this violence head-on,” the PPM leader said in his statement on crime. “Similar to many countries, we grapple with social issues within our community that demand our attention. We know that some of our youth encounter personal challenges that lead them towards gangs and criminal paths. We must show our young people the countless positive opportunities our islands offer. To achieve this, we must unite, focusing our strengths on confronting these varied social challenges head-on.”

McTaggart called for law enforcement agencies to be equipped with the latest technology and strategies

to combat gang activities effectively. However, the RCIPS received its largest-ever budget for 2024, with more than $60 million earmarked for the police this year alone.

In this latest incident of escalating gun violence, a man opened fire on a group of more than twenty people standing on the touchline at the match at the West Bay sports ground. The lone shooter used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which police say they had not documented through forensic ballistic before. He fired around 15 shots at two men who were believed to be the targets but hit another five people.

McTaggart said before the shock diminishes, we should reflect on what lessons we can draw and not let crime worsen and become the norm in our society. “We will support the government when we see progress and remind them to act when we see none,” the opposition leader added.