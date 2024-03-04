Football shooting suspects released on police bail

Aftermath of shooting at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay

(CNS): The two West Bay men, aged 24 and 40, who were arrested on Friday and Saturday in connection with the shooting at the Ed Bush Field on Sunday, 25 February, have been released on bail, pending further investigation, the RCIPS confirmed and asked for the public’s patience as the investigation continues. After an arrest, a person can only be detained for up to 48 hours before they are charged or released unless the police make a successful application to a court.

“We appreciate the public’s concern regarding the granting of bail to persons suspected of being involved in such a serious crime, even with restrictions such as electronic monitoring,” Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said Monday in a press release.

“But we ask for patience as we continue the investigative process and as we follow a number of leads. We reaffirm our commitment to bringing those responsible to justice while ensuring the safety of everyone in our community,” he added.

All of those who were shot and wounded, including the men that the police believe were targetted in the shooting, have been released from hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.