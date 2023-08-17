Tip system raises concern for basic wage earners
(CNS): Some of Cayman’s lowest-paid workers have complained that employers using gratuities to top up wages to conform with the national minimum wage of $6 per hour are misusing the system. Hospitality employers, such as hotels and restaurants, are allowed to pay workers $4.50 per hour if they also receive at least $1.50 per hour from managed gratuity systems approved by the labour department. But hospitality staff say it is time to close this loophole because they are being short-changed.
At a public meeting Wednesday evening, held by the National Minimum Wage Advisory Committee (MWAC), the issue of how hospitality workers and some domestic staff are paid was raised by a number of attendees who described a litany of issues that this carve-out has caused.
Because employers are dipping into gratuity pools to top up workers’ pay, some are still earning just $4.50 an hour on paper, which means that their pension contributions are based on that hourly rate. In addition, they said, it can be hard to persuade banks to take the part of their pay that comes from gratuities into consideration if they apply for loans and mortgages.
Even where employers, as per the law, only use gratuities to top up basic wages, with the rest being properly distributed among all non-management or supervisory staff, some workers feel that the situation is unfair.
But it appears that in some cases, employers are using tips to top up wages where there is no official scheme and the extra $1.50 is paid in cash. In some cases, gratuities are being used for entire wage packets, even those of more senior staff, reducing the money normally shared among the lowest paid and undermining pay levels at a time of crippling inflation.
MWAC Chairperson Lemuel Hurlston said that his team was aware of the various problems related to how gratuity schemes are being used to top up workers’ wages.
“The committee is very well aware that the issue of gratuities is very much a controversial one. We are also aware that several complaints have been made in regards to the distribution of gratuities,” Hurlston said after a number of people raised those issues and pointed to the impact it has on them as workers in the tourism sector.
He also noted the passage of a private member’s motion in parliament earlier this year to establish a task force to look at how hotels, resorts, condo complexes and restaurants that have gratuity management systems are distributing that money.
“That is an investigation to take its own natural course,” he said, noting that employers with legitimate tips schemes should be following the rules, which would mean their workers have nothing to worry about.
During the course of the meeting, numerous concerns about the current low level of the minimum wage were raised by the audience. People pointed to the long list of socio-economic problems that have arisen as a result of the low wages people are earning in Cayman, one of the most expensive places in the world to live. The $6 minimum wage was introduced in 2015 when inflation was running at -2.8%. Since then the cost of living has reached unprecedented levels.
Hurlston said that the committee’s review of the national minimum wage is not a panacea — though it appears the MWAC will be recommending a notable increase. He said it would not solve all of the economic challenges, but it is part of a complex set of labour laws and benefits that address some of the growing challenges.
As the national minimum wage has not been reviewed for eight years, officials believe the number of people only earning $6 an hour is relatively small. But at this point, no figures have been released to show how many people are actually surviving on the minimum wage.
The review period began in February, and the committee is scheduled to submit a report and recommendations to the government in September. This means that members of the public have just a few more weeks left to complete the online survey or submit comments.
According to officials, more than 5,000 people, both employers and employees, have participated in the survey, and hundreds have engaged in the various stakeholder meetings and focus groups.
Category: Business, Local News
How about we scrap completely the gratuity that is automatically added on? The one that rewards half-assed serving. Then, employers pay their bare minimum wage if that’s what they want to do.
Good servers will go to the best employers, good employers will dish out gratuities in a fair manner.
I’d love to know who pays bare minimum!
Here’s a tip for them, pay attention in school.
Here’s a tip back. Stay home, never go to a restaurant or use any service industry that is overpaid.
I’d like to know which establishments are stealing tips from their staff in this way, so I can boycott them.
Likewise!
Yeah this feedback is unfortunately conflating multiple issues. If the employer has an approved grat scheme they have to pay out based on that scheme and those grats ARE pensionable 100% that is the LAW.
So, for anyone saying that they’re getting $4.50 on paper that is either a lie/misunderstanding or your employer is breaking the law. Changing the minimum wage or adjusting this carveout won’t prevent that. You need to work to find a better employer…and name/shame the ones breaking the rules.
As far as loans go this is also a misconception and the banks absolutely consider grats as long as you can show a steady history of earning them. That said I would offer the following thoughts:
1) what would you have done if you took out a loan in 2019 based on grats that evaporated from 2020 to 2022 due to covid (you would have lost your home).
Also if $4.5-6 is the make or break point to getting a mortgage I would suggest that you are not currently in a great position to be taking on that kind of debt. If your grats keep you up in the 15-20/hr range that’s different.
banks only take in consideration 40%. I’ve tried it recently.
Say you’re a business owner who needs and abuses cheap labor to make money without saying so.
Minimum wage needs to be $10/hr. If it is a tipped employee then maybe $7.50 but tip needs to be over this amount not included.
$20 per hour. The cost of living here requires higher wages. There are no robot servers yet, much to the dismay of business owners, so pay these hard workers a living wage!
What’s the consensus here? if restaurant adds 15% gratuities already to the bill, do you still supposed to tip the waiter additional tip?
If the service was great and you had a good time or you’re a regular at an establishment then a few extra dollars extra to your server is probably fair.
20% from my family, regardless of service quality. These servers need support, not judgement from customers.
Nope. That’s on the restaurant, not me.