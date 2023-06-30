Minimum wage must be ‘realistic’, says MWAC chair

MWAC Committee 2023 (back L-R) Ralston Henry, Adolphus Laidlow, Stafford Berry, Steve McIntosh, and Dan DeFinis (second row L-R) Dennis Caum, Shomari Scott, Mahreen Nabi, Monina Thompson, Shan Whittaker (front L-R) Philip Jackson, Deputy Chair Tonicia Williams, Chairman Lemuel Hurlston, Herbert Crawford, Lydia Myrie, and Wendy Moore (missing is Cathrine Welds)

(CNS): The recommendations that the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee will make to the Cayman Islands Government regarding a new basic wage will be realistic, MWAC Chair Lemuel Hurlston has said. He told CNS this week that there is capacity in the business community for a notable increase, given how inadequate the current rate is.

The current review by the MWAC is the first since the national minimum wage of $6 per hour was first implemented seven years ago. However, this was meant to be a short-lived introductory rate, and the new recommendation will be considerably higher, Hurlston said. However, he made it clear that even though the rate was never reviewed, a minimum wage “is a floor pay should not fall below, not a direction”.

With only a tiny percentage of workers earning as little as $6 an hour — which the Economics and Statistics Office has said is below poverty pay — there is a lot of room for an increase. The current survey has already indicated how much the basic pay can be increased before employers start passing the additional cost on to customers, and it seems that an additional $3 can easily be absorbed.

Hurlston agreed that since employers are admitting to being able to manage a 50% increase, it’s likely that, in reality, they could manage more. He also indicated that this time around, MWAC could recommend that the CIG rolls out slightly different rates for different sectors.

While there could be a lower basic minimum rate for domestic workers to help families dependent on carers, Hurlston hinted that the security sector could be subject to a higher basic rate, given the growing numbers of guards in response to the rising crime and their increasing importance in keeping the community safe.

Currently, if a worker receives gratuities, their employer only has to pay 75% of the minimum hourly wage, which is $4.50 per hour, so long as the tips amount to at least the other 25% and the worker earns at least $6 per hour.

Wendy Moore, the committee’s CITA representative, said the tourism sector broadly believes that this system works and it will probably continue. This means that employers will have to pay 75% of a larger bast rate. But she noted that most of the lowest-paid workers in the sector are earning more than the basic minimum, and they are still getting gratuities on top of their wages.

“We think it works well,” Moore also told CNS, adding that the committee “is keen not to put too much strain on the tourism sector as it continues the post-pandemic recovery”. It is unlikely the tips will make up less than 25%, she said.

However, both Hurlston and Moore said they were aware that gratuities in the sector can vary widely. Those getting a share of the tips on top of their salary for cleaning dishes at large resorts like the Ritz are earning far more in gratuities than some waiting staff in small local restaurants. When gratuities are used to subsidise staff wages at small restaurants and bars, there may not be much more in tips to bump up their wages, leaving them at the bottom of the pay scale.

Hurlston said the committee is still waiting for CITA’s formal submissions but this will be very important, given that the lowest-paid workers in Cayman tend to be in hospitality. But he noted that wages are also very low for unskilled workers in the construction sector, and that was another area where the committee is taking a close look.

Hurlston said that working out where to pitch the minimum wage was not an exact science. “There is no right or wrong answer to find,” he said, explaining that it’s about balancing diverse circumstances so that people earn a fair wage and enough to live on while not causing economic upset.

While there are conflicting views on whether raising the minimum wage increases inflation, the main issue in the Cayman Islands is how the hiring of low-paid expatriate workers impacts the Caymanian workforce. Unemployment is currently extremely low, which should have driven up wages. However, because of the relative ease of bringing in overseas labour, salaries remain artificially low, which has a broad detrimental impact on society.

Hurlston said this was a very “touchy” and complex subject. However, there are expectations that the committee’s recommendations will curb the practice of bringing in workers on very low pay and bypassing potential local workers. He said MWAC’s terms of reference are very exacting, and this issue is part of the remit.

In recent months, WORC has adapted its processes and is now matching local people to jobs more accurately, Hurlston said. While these changes will take time to have a noticeable impact on the workforce, combined with a more realistic minimum wage, they could have a significant positive impact on the labour market.

The committee is urging both employers and employees to take the anonymous online survey to ensure full public participation before they finalise their report in September. There will also be town hall meetings about the new minimum wage in all of the districts, which are expected to start in July.