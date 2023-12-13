Minister warns minimum wage increase at risk

Minister Dwayne Seymour makes his contribution to the budget debate

(CNS): Increasing the minimum wage will not help many Caymanians, and so the long-awaited uplift from the current inadequate rate has been delayed and may not happen at all across some sectors, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour has implied. Given that 77% of workers on the basic rate of just $6 per hour are permit holders and those paying it are mostly Caymanians, the minister has suggested that any increase may be dependent on sectors and will not necessarily be made across the board for all low-pay workers, as he spoke about “financially crippling” costs for Caymanians, especially those who employ domestic help.

Speaking during the budget debate on Monday night, Seymour said he had presented the minimum wage report for Caucus to review. But he said the government was not prepared to make the same mistake as in 2015 when only expatriates in specific sectors benefited. He said the basic wage should enable workers to meet their needs of food, housing and healthcare, but that had to be balanced against job losses

He said it would not be local people who would benefit, according to the comprehensive report submitted by the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee.

“What we must be cognizant of is… the persons that will benefit from the minimum wage uplift,” he said. “We have 77% of transient workers that will benefit from the minimum wage report and only 23% of Caymanians that are in that bracket. That is something very notable to mention and when we are doing our assessment of where we take that report. We also need to take stock and revisit 2015 as to the effects it had on our economy and our people, on Caymanians. Because we can’t go and make these decisions… and the cost of living becomes worse for our people.”

Seymour suggested that the unforeseen consequence when the minimum wage was first rolled out was that imported workers in a particular sector (which he did not name but appeared to be talking about domestic workers) saw their salaries doubled, which “caused havoc” as Caymanian salaries remained stagnant in the private sector.

Seymour himself is an employer of some minimum wage, mostly foreign workers, even after returning to the government front bench. He is the owner of a baggage handling service at the Owen Roberts International Airport and has the contract for the government-owned airline, Cayman Airways.

In 2015, Seymour was one of those local employers who would have had to increase the pay of his foreign workforce, eating into profits. He will, once again, be impacted by the final decision that Cabinet makes over the minimum wage increase and who this does and does not apply to, which presents a conflict of interest for his role as labour minister.

Seymour said most Caymanian workers make more than minimum wage, so if the government accepts the recommendations in the report, less than a quarter of those who benefit will be local.

“It is something very serious that we need to pay attention to because we could really make a mistake if we don’t find a way to sectorize it and it doesn’t fully impact our Caymanian people whose salaries remain stagnant while services and persons that they need in life, to make their life work and to remain comfortable [see their] salaries go up.”

Seymour said discussions were not complete, and he wanted to take another look at it with stakeholders and the opposition and make a “really good informed decision”, as he suggested it would cripple certain aspects of the economy. He said he wasn’t saying people did not need an uplift, but it would be early in the New Year when “we need to have another conversation” to help Caymanians whose wages have been stagnant.

In relation to the hospitality industry, which is also a big employer of minimum wage earners, the minister said that work had begun on looking at the gratuities regime and how that is impacting the earnings of tourism workers — a separate review from the minimum wage triggered by a private member’s motion earlier this ear. Seymour said that the task force had completed its work and would be publishing a report shortly.

As he reviewed other plans for his ministries, which he pointed out are responsible for the collection of one-third of all of the government’s coercive revenue, he revealed more about the proposed review of the immigration law and plans to make achieving permanent residency more difficult.

He said the bill he was planning to bring would address various gaps in the existing legislation. He said that there would be changes to the regime relating to enforcement, allowing more information sharing from other jurisdictions and strengthening the powers of the Permanent Residency and Caymanian Status Board.

He said the new bill was aimed at promoting Caymanian employment and reducing their underemployment while at the same time retaining the attractiveness of Cayman. The goal was to make the regime work for Caymanians, as he suggested that all expatriate workers here should be contributing to the betterment of local people; otherwise, they should not be here.

But the minister expressed some appreciation for foreign workers, as Caymanians in the past had done the same thing and Cayman was built on seafarers’ remittances from “foreign lands”, he said.

The minister told his colleagues that people were calling out for things to be slowed down, and while he did not know how to do this, the government had to try. He said that Cayman needed expats as there are more jobs than Caymanians, but he said the private sector had to help by training local people to take better-paying jobs.

Meanwhile, some of the issues relating to tightening the permanent residency regime are connected to sham marriages, the parliament heard during the budget debate. On Tuesday night, as Deputy Governor Franz Manderson made his contribution to the debate, he revealed that as his office undertakes checks on applications for naturalization, it was clear many Caymanians were selling their birthrights. He said that in one case, when called about his marriage to an expatriate woman, one Caymanian husband could not even recall his wife’s name.