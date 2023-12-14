Fee waivers to remain in place for small business

(CNS): The government has announced that the fee exemptions or major discounts for micro and small businesses will not change next year. Owners will continue to pay either no fees or significantly reduced fees for trade and business licences in 2025 as part of the continuation of the Small Business Incentive Programme (SBIP), which began back in 2014. “When we think of how many of our everyday business transactions are done with micro and small businesses, we’re reminded of how important they are,” Commerce Minister André Ebanks said.

“This made extending the SBIP an easy decision for Cabinet because everyone benefits,” he added in a press release from his ministry. Ebanks said that about 8,200 micro and small businesses have taken advantage of the programme to date.

Cabinet approved the Trade and Business Licensing (Amendment of Schedule) (Temporary Reduction of Fees) Regulations, 2023 on 11 December 2023 in order to continue the programme. The estimated revenue waiver of CI$1 million will not impact the government’s forecast financial results, as the SBIP is already factored into the 2024/2025 budget.

Micro businesses are defined as having fewer than five employees, not including the owner, with an annual gross revenue of CI$250,000 or less. Small businesses are defined as employing a maximum of 12 persons, not including the owner, with an annual gross revenue of up to CI$750,000. Businesses that do not qualify for the SBIP are providers of auditing services, financial services firms other than insurance agents, and exempted companies.

Qualifying business must be independently owned and operated, with the owner having close

control over operational decisions; the business should be for-profit, and owners should immediately inform the Trade and Business Licensing Board of any changes to the business that would alter its eligibility.

Reductions for small businesses are based on business location. The chart below shows the waivers for micro-businesses, which apply in all locations, and the reduction percentages and locations for small businesses.