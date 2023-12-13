Conservation law marks 10yrs as MPs attack environmentalists

Mangroves (photo by Alvaro Serey)

(CNS): Wednesday was the tenth anniversary of the National Conservation Act passing into law, despite the continuing opposition to the legislation and the misrepresentation of how it has impacted development. With former premier Wayne Panton, the architect of the law, laid up after breaking his ribs, there has been no one in parliament this week during the budget debate to defend the need for conservation. Several ministers described local environmentalists as extreme and implied that conservation was hindering development.

Even the new minister responsible for the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, hedged her bets when speaking about her new responsibilities, as she defined sustainability in its broader sense rather than the need to focus on natural resources. She said it meant “a lot of different things to a lot of different people”.

Ebanks-Wilks spoke about sustainable economic growth and the need to dispel the idea that sustainability was about stopping development. She said there was a need to balance the environment with development and population growth, but made no mention of the significant changes and investment that is desperately needed to conserve our dwindling natural resources. However, she did note the challenges coming for Cayman and those who will be impacted by the problems of flooding from king tides, increased heat and more intense storms.

The new sustainability minister also said that the services provided by the mangrove wetlands, ancient forests, arable lands, seagrasses and coral reefs, based on the eco-services accounts from 2020, have a value of some $3 billion in terms of carbon sequestering, coastal protection and tourism attractions. Despite that huge figure, Ebanks-Wilks said the budget for her ministry amounted to 0.5% of that.

The minister stressed the strategic goals of energy, equality and the environment over the coming two years. Despite avoiding talking directly about the existential crisis of climate change and the dramatic changes required, she did stress the efforts the ministry would make and showed more support for taking conservation more seriously than several of her new UPM colleagues.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan and Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour, as well as several other MPs, were highly critical of former premier Wayne Panton’s efforts to promote the environment as an equally important policy issue to the economy, education or social welfare. Ministers and MPs misled the parliament and the public when they accused Panton of driving an extremist agenda and one that had stalled development and construction.

Yet week after week, acres of mangrove wetlands and primary habitat are destroyed under the developers’ bulldozers, coastal projects are constantly given waivers to allow construction too close to the ocean, and the National Conservation Council’s advice continues to be ignored during the planning decisions process.

In a joint press release from the ministry, the DoE and the NCC marking the ten years of the legislation, NCC Chairman Stuart Mailer said that since it was enacted, physical development in the Cayman Islands has not slowed down while construction and development have continued to boom.

“The Department of Environment, under delegated authority from the NCC, has directed

refusal for just 0.23% of over 4,000 planning applications since 2016. This not only counters

the misconception that the NCA is restrictive to the growth of our islands, it reinforces the fact

that the NCA is not a substitute for a national development plan rooted in the principles of

sustainability.

“The NCC and the DoE will continue to do our part to ensure our islands develop

responsibly and sustainably while preserving our native species and habitats for future

generations. We will continue to lead by example to show how balancing our communities, our

economy and our environment can help us build resiliency to the challenges of the future,” Mr.

Mailer said.

In the release, Ebanks-Wilks said that the law helped the government fulfil its duty under section 18 of the Bill of Rights in the Cayman Islands Constitution, which states that the Government shall, in all its decisions, have due regard to the need to foster and protect an environment that is not harmful to the health or well-being of present and future generations, while promoting justifiable economic and social development” — an ambition which many conservationists believe has not been met.

The NCA has provided a path to protecting some important land habitats as well as expanding coastal protections. But even following a major effort to acquire land, Panton and the NCC still only managed to place 11% of all three islands under protection, far short of the 30% seen as the minimum natural land resources that humanity needs to conserve to help us battle climate change.

Since April 2021, the Cayman Islands Government has facilitated the purchase and protection of land in the Salina Reserve, Western Mangroves Area and Central Mangrove Wetlands in Grand Cayman, the East Interior of Little Cayman, and Hemmington Forest in Cayman Brac. Protections for Sand Cay and Tarpon Lake are pending Cabinet approval.

“The natural environment of the Cayman Islands is fundamental to our economy and to protecting our communities,” Mailer said. “Our unique plants and animals underpin our tourism product and are linked to Caymanian culture, traditions and heritage. The National Conservation Act enables us to protect these important natural resources for the benefit of current and future generations.

But Mailer said with just over 11% of terrestrial resources protected, “there is still much to be done”.

Meanwhile, the marine resources are faring slightly better regarding official protection, with 55% of our nearshore waters under lawful protection. However, those protections don’t always ensure that the marine environment is not under threat for coastal development, and even though mangroves are now a protected species, they can be uprooted and sent to the dump as soon as planning permission is granted.

In recognition of the 10-year milestone for the legislation, the National Conservation Council has released a special video celebrating its work for the people of the Cayman Islands. It features the voice of the late McFarlane Conolly, the former NCC chairman who died earlier this year. Mailer and the entire NCC extended their sincere thanks to Mrs Conolly for allowing her husband’s voice to be used in the video.

“This video celebrates the National Conservation Act and the Council while honouring Mr Conolly’s legacy. He was a passionate defender of the National Conservation Act because he knew how important this legislation is to protecting the islands he loved so much. We are honoured to carry his legacy forward,” Mailer said.