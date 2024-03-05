Fight at Northward jail lands inmate in hospital

(CNS): The Ministry of Home Affairs and HM Cayman Islands Prison Service have confirmed that a number of prisoners were involved in a fight at HMP Northward on Saturday. One inmate was taken to the hospital in George Town for treatment but released later that day and returned to the prison. In a press release, officials said that staff members had intervened and managed the incident in accordance with internal procedures.

Since then, operations at the prison have continued. The ministry and the prison service are actively monitoring the situation and stated that an update will be provided.

The authorities offered no details about how the fight started, what consequences there may be, how many inmates were involved, or the reason for the unrest.

Prison Director Daniel Greaves has also confirmed that prison officer Derron Watson, who was charged with misconduct in a public office and supplying ganja, has been placed on required leave.