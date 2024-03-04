Prison officer charged and bailed in smuggling case

Derron Watson

(CNS): A long-serving senior prison officer who was arrested last week on suspicion of smuggling ganja into the men’s jail has been charged and bailed after appearing in court Friday. Derron Watson will return to Grand Court on Friday, 15 March. He was arrested following a joint operation by HM Cayman Islands Prison Service, the Department of Public Safety Communications and the police on Wednesday, 28 February, at HMP Northward and has now been charged with misconduct in public office and supplying drugs (ganja).