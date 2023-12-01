Cayman escapes busy storm season unscathed

Hurricanes Franklin and Idalia in August (NOAA)

(CNS): Another record breaking hurricane season in the Atlantic has come to an end and once again the Cayman Islands remained out of the eyes of the many storms that brewed, The season was above-normal with 20 named storms and unusual because this is an El Nino year, a weather phenomena that usually dampens down storms in the Atlantic. But meteorologists said unprecedented warm temperatures linked to climate change, fueled storm formation. According to NOAA more named storms formed this season in the Atlantic than in any other El Niño year in the modern record.

“The Atlantic basin produced the most named storms of any El Nino influenced year in the modern record,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center in a press release. “The record-warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic provided a strong counterbalance to the traditional El Nino impacts.”

The 2023 season overall had the fourth-highest number of storms in a single year since 1950.

The first storm activity in 2023, however, was back in January when an unnamed subtropical storm formed a couple of hundred miles off the coast of North Carolina. But the first named storm, Arlene, emerged on the first day of the season and was followed by another 19 storms and hurricanes with Hurricane Tammy dampened things in the Lesser Antilles in October, producing moderate wind and flood damage.

Seven of the storms turned into hurricanes and three of them became major hurricanes. Only one hurricane made landfall in the US when Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified and landed on Florida’s Gulf coast at the end of August. Although it was a Category 3 storm, damage was limited because it hit a sparsely populated section of the coast. Hurricane Franklin had also rapidly intensified from a category 1 to a category 4 in 24 hours but it caused no damage as it rolled up the Atlantic ocean missing Bermuda by several hundred miles, also in August.

Weather experts agree that given the trends brought on by the warming climate, 2023’s Atlantic hurricane season could’ve been much worse and it was tempered by El Nino preventing many storms from becoming massive hurricanes.