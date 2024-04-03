Up to a dozen hurricanes in early 2024 storm forecast

(CNS): Two months before the start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters at AccuWeather are predicting that it will be “super-charged” this year and well above the historical average. The weather experts are forecasting a “turbulent year in the tropics” that is likely to exhaust this year’s list of names, with between 20 and 25 named storms and as many as twelve becoming hurricanes.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva said alarm bells are ringing about the potential for a surge in tropical activity as the signs point toward the upcoming season being worse than last year. He even suggested there is a 10-15% chance of 30 or more named storms this year.

“Sea-surface temperatures are well above historical average across much of the Atlantic basin, especially across the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and the Main Development Region,” DaSilva explained.

The Atlantic water temperatures observed in March were around or even warmer than they were in that month ahead of the blockbuster 2005 and 2020 hurricane seasons. This will promote frequent storm development and increase the potential for systems to undergo rapid intensification, a phenomenon that has occurred in recent years with historically ferocious hurricanes. Unusually warm water could also help to spawn tropical systems in November when the Atlantic hurricane season is winding down.

Water near the equator of the Eastern Pacific is in the process of quickly flipping from El Niño, when temperatures in this area are higher than historical averages, to La Niña, when temperatures in this zone are lower than long-term normals. This swift transition may have significant implications across the Atlantic Ocean. The faster the transition to La Niña occurs, the more active the hurricane season is likely to be.