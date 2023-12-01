Offshore related fees won’t increase in coming budget

Minister André Ebanks (from social media)

(CNS): Firms operating in the Cayman Islands most important and lucrative economic pillar will not be subjected to any fee increases in the forthcoming budget, expected to be presented to parliament next week. According to a circular from the Ministry of Financial Services sent to stakeholders business fees across the financial services sector will remain as they are. Officials said while fees levied by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority won’t be adjusted in 2024 they will be reviewed with a view to rises in 2025.

“The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce will appropriately consult with industry members during the first half of 2024, as the Cayman Islands Government is considering CIMA fee increases for 2025,” the circular stated.

In the 2023 third quarter report published earlier this month government showed that 37% of its entire revenue was collected from financial services with more also coming from work permit fees for those employed by the legal and financial firms generating the fees. Most categories of fees for the offshore sector held steady so far this year with very few revenue streams falling short of budget predictions as government does a much better job forecasting what it is likely to get from financial services in coercive revenue. Mutual Fund Administrators Fees performed better than anticipated due an increase in the volume of funds registered.

While the Premier and leader of the new UPM government, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is also now the finance minister is expected to deliver a spending plan for 2024/25, next Friday, of well-over one billion dollars. But there has been no indication if any other fees such as work-permit, development or duties on luxury goods are likely to be increased. Alongside government’s growing operating expenditure it is also aiming to fund several major capital projects including two new high schools, the east-west arterial, the new waterfront attraction and Regen among others.