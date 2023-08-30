Idalia churns up seas but no threat to Cayman

Macabuca in West Bay on Monday night (photo by Shirley Roulstone)

(CNS): Residents of and visitors to the Cayman Islands can expect to see more rain and rough seas for the next few days as Hurricane Idalia moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. The US National Hurricane Center is warning of a catastrophic impact for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast as the hurricane heads towards the big bend region of the state.

Locally, the storm brought high seas, recorded in pictures and video posted across social media. But the storm also brought some welcome wet, cooler weather. According to the National Weather Service, isolated showers will linger through Thursday morning as Idalia moves over the Southeast United States.

Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach just before 8:00am as a category 3 hurricane after being downgraded from a category 4, making it the strongest storm to make landfall in that area in more than 125 years.

Storm surge damage may reach about 200 miles along Florida’s west coast, past the Tampa Bay area, and the state’s Big Bend area could get 12 to 16 feet of storm surge.