Fresh local lobster back on menu as season opens

(CNS) The close of the hurricane season and the start of December means that its not only beginning to look a lot like Christmas, local fresh lobster is back on the menu. The lobster season is now open until 29 February and extra day long season because of the leap year in 2024. However, this tasty crustacean is still threatened and fisher-folk are reminded that the daily catch limit is three lobsters per person or six lobsters per boat with two or more people aboard.

Only spiny lobsters with a minimum tail size of 6inches may be taken. No one may take or possess more than three lobsters from Cayman waters.

The department of the environment urged people to respect the Marine Park rules so everyone can continue to dive conch & lobster for generations to come. Download the ‘CaymanDoE’ app for instant access to the Marine Park boundaries and rules wherever you are in the Cayman Islands.

Learn more at www.doe.ky/marine-parks