Two charged with WB grocery shop robbery

(CNS): A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from George Town have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery following a robbery at the 24hr grocery store at the West Bay 4 Way Stop on Sunday night. The couple were arrested earlier this week after both of them were caught on CCTV and were expected in court, Wednesday. A 34-year-old man also arrested in connection with the robbery has been bailed as the investigation continues.

The 24 year old man has also been charged with several traffic offenses including Driving Without Being Qualified, Driving Without Insurance, and Speeding.

He is believed to be the man caught on the store’s CCTV entering the shop with his head partially covered, tussling with the shop clerk and pulling out the cash register before fleeing the scene with the cash pan. The woman is said to be the person posing as a customer also caught on CCTV.