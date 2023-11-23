Sir Alden calls for political reset after ‘trying a t’ing’

Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin supplied by CI Parliament

(CNS): Sir Alden McLaughlin called “for a reset” in parliament as he assumed the role of House Speaker Thursday following a unanimous vote by members. The member for Red Bay said the current parliament “has seen an unprecedented level of political turmoil” but after the voters and MPs had “tried a t’ing” there was now a new rebranded government with repackaged ministers and it was time to try again to “give the country mature and stable government.”

Despite taking up the new, neutral role the former premier took the opportunity as he presided over his first meeting to express his view on that turmoil.

“In the last general elections voters tried a t’ing….and elected an unprecedented number of independents and those independents themselves tried a thing and behold the birth of PACT. Alas, PACT was short lived and the government has been rebranded as the United People’s Movement. I am certain the inclusion of united in the new name is no accident,” he said.

McLaughlin said the fate of Cayman and its people hinged on having a government in which all members are pulling in the same direction, as he pointed out that democracy does not always deliver the result voters think they voted for. He said the rise of independents and small parties all over the world are forcing more coalition governments.

Here in Cayman, he said, many people still believe party politics is a bad thing. But McLaughlin has long been an advocate for the idea of organized political parties and he told his colleagues that whether you call it, a team, a group, a movement or a party, the only way voters can hold an elected government accountable is when they are standing on a platform of shared principles and policies they have agreed to pursue.

“Voting for an individual that is not associated with a team that has articulated its position on a wide range of issues that effect the country, really, is like buying a number,” he said. “You might win and get what you want but most of the time you lose your money.”

The speaker urged the new UPM to put what had happened behind them and unite to get their agenda through and warned the new members in particular that they had just one year before campaigning for elections begins again.

McLaughlin said he had not left the PPM and had taken the job as speaker as an opposition member, even as chairman of the Progressives, for the “love of country” as he said that was where his first loyalty lay. The speaker’s allegiance is to the parliament and McLaughlin promised to be unbiased and preserve its independence as he becomes the third speaker in this administration so far.