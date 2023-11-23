Sir Alden calls for political reset after ‘trying a t’ing’
(CNS): Sir Alden McLaughlin called “for a reset” in parliament as he assumed the role of House Speaker Thursday following a unanimous vote by members. The member for Red Bay said the current parliament “has seen an unprecedented level of political turmoil” but after the voters and MPs had “tried a t’ing” there was now a new rebranded government with repackaged ministers and it was time to try again to “give the country mature and stable government.”
Despite taking up the new, neutral role the former premier took the opportunity as he presided over his first meeting to express his view on that turmoil.
“In the last general elections voters tried a t’ing….and elected an unprecedented number of independents and those independents themselves tried a thing and behold the birth of PACT. Alas, PACT was short lived and the government has been rebranded as the United People’s Movement. I am certain the inclusion of united in the new name is no accident,” he said.
McLaughlin said the fate of Cayman and its people hinged on having a government in which all members are pulling in the same direction, as he pointed out that democracy does not always deliver the result voters think they voted for. He said the rise of independents and small parties all over the world are forcing more coalition governments.
Here in Cayman, he said, many people still believe party politics is a bad thing. But McLaughlin has long been an advocate for the idea of organized political parties and he told his colleagues that whether you call it, a team, a group, a movement or a party, the only way voters can hold an elected government accountable is when they are standing on a platform of shared principles and policies they have agreed to pursue.
“Voting for an individual that is not associated with a team that has articulated its position on a wide range of issues that effect the country, really, is like buying a number,” he said. “You might win and get what you want but most of the time you lose your money.”
The speaker urged the new UPM to put what had happened behind them and unite to get their agenda through and warned the new members in particular that they had just one year before campaigning for elections begins again.
McLaughlin said he had not left the PPM and had taken the job as speaker as an opposition member, even as chairman of the Progressives, for the “love of country” as he said that was where his first loyalty lay. The speaker’s allegiance is to the parliament and McLaughlin promised to be unbiased and preserve its independence as he becomes the third speaker in this administration so far.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Politics
omg. clearly thinks he’s the hero saving the day. i am so tired of their bs, all of them. unna think wayne wasn’t doing his job and was selling out Cayman?! he was the only one in the past 10 years who’s tried to save some of our land.. watch, watch what happens now with this one sitting in that seat.
Please CNS, ask the new government which minister will be responsible for getting the Dart ReGen contract signed sealed and delivered. Please, God, fix the dump!
CNS NOTE: As soon as the new government hold’s the press conference we have been expecting all week then Wendy will ask the question.
Your reminder that despite his assertions the people of the Cayman Islands made the mistake of electing a majority PPM government only once – and since then the PPM have been barely hanging on to the MPs they have or been inviting in MPs who did not run with them to join their party in order to stay in power
in 2013 the PPM failed to secure a majority and relied on Julianna O’Connor Connolly, Roy McTaggart, Tara Rivers and Winston Connolly to form a government
in 2017 the PPM again failed to secure a majority and actually lost and actually had 2 sitting Ministers voted out (Marco Archer and Wayne Panton) – they then relied on Austin Harris, Dwayne Seymour and the the few remaining members of the UDP to form a government
To make a long story short – despite his claims the PPM is not a functioning party with a vibrant membership that represents the people of the Cayman Islands they are a self serving group of ego-maniacs who regularly try to push through unpopular policies like the cruise port, mass development and have all but sold Cayman to the highest bidders – they won an election one time almost 20 years ago and I sincerely hope the people of Cayman never make that mistake again
In 2013, PPM did not have Winston Connolly to form the Government. Roy McTaggart, although promising he would not join the PPM Government, did join the PPM Government. However, Winston Connolly was a man of his word and did not join the PPM Government. Out of all the C4C alliance candidates, who were elected in 2013, Winston Connolly was the only one not to join the PPM Government.
Repackaged and rebranded, but still damaged goods unfit for use.
UPM clown car just started! D=drag P=pass R=race Transmission soon mash up!
“Here in Cayman, he said, many people still believe party politics is a bad thing.” – people are tired Alden. Day after day we see the politicians set themselves up. They make their lives easier while ours get harder. We are always the expense that the political class is willing to incur. The political class always align themselves to a party, now we are tired of what your class continue to represent yourselves as.
“In the last general elections voters tried a thing..” – you could have said this differently. This comes across as so condescending. We didn’t deliver what YOU thought was the right choice. Well, it be like that sometimes bruv. Regardless of whatever you think, Alden, the process is the process and we have a right to vote for what we want. You put yourself forward as someone who wants to represent the people. You ASK US for the opportunity to represent us. Don’t forget that. This condescending tone is not appreciated.
Politicians seem to place themselves above us. Every political party has steered the island into one mess after another and somehow, as the rest of us get poorer they amas wealth in a matter of 3-4 years that would take 10-15 years.
I think its time we enforce politicians to live as the people they represent. You get the median salary of your district, instead of 13k a month plus 5k a month for allowances.
This new “thing” stinks worse than the dump. This man is so pompous and arrogant, how does he manage to look at himself in the mirror. In my opinion, Alden is no better than Bush, perhaps even worse.
George or Bernie?
Well said! Would say all members + speaker go on minimum wage, basic pension and health insurance (CINICO ONLY) for their duration, sure their many businesses and other income would keep them all in their well kept bellies, bars, casinos et al.
Agree. Make an MP’s salary $3500/month and watch quality people step up.
Well, so much for the dignity and neutrality of the chair. Sir couldn’t help himself.
Unbefitting the role of Speaker? Taking sides from the chair? My God, how did we get here?
what a joke. just when I think this country can’t get any stupider they say hold my sour sop.
Welcome Sir McLaughlin! You were sorely missed.
Missed like the COVID.
All for Country. Every one of them is all for Country.
They would all do the Country a favour by resigning !!!
Make no mistake about it, he is all for Alden McLaughlin and no one else. That picture of him sitting on his throne sums it all up, all he is missing now is a crown. He certainly has an abundance of court jesters though!
Sir Alden is truly disconnected from reality, his government accomplished nothing over 8 years.
They did spend a lot, and gifted away our crown assets to their preferred developers. Roy’s wife even got a job.
to 12.14..Judging from your comment, you would have to be disconnected from reality or you are simply biased against Sir Alden and the Progressives.
The time has come for Alden, McKeeva, Juliana, Moses, Roy, Joey, Bernie, Heather, Dwayne, Kenneth, Jay, David, Barbara to retire from politics. Would any business owner in corporate Cayman hire them into a management position?
McKeeva and Kenny wouldn’t be able to get clean police clearance certificates for work permits.
@ 12.12 Some of you will not be satisfied until there are no true Caymanians in Parliament. If you got your way the Parliament would be made up of Brits in direct rule.
Well, if they are your definition of ‘true Caymanians’, you are delusional also.
Is the implicaiton here that because Caymanians don’t want shitty, self-serving politicians, that it means that we want a bunch of immigrants running things?
No, we just want different, sensible multi-generational Caymanians. There are many, MANY capable young Caymanians that can run this country infinitely better than the roster of borderline-treasonous ingrates that are in there currently.
All of the current players were once bright-eyed and hopeful.
Is it our culture that puts the elected into place and then encourages them toward largess?
Yes, look how well pol. parties work for the monster to the north, whose first president warned: “[A political party] serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.”
It’s the size of a small town.
We make it harder than it is!
We just need to somehow block absolute jackasses from running, and therein lies the rub!
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
A. Is he still Chairperson of the PPM?
B. Will he be fair and reasonable given is allegiance to PPM?
C. Why is he the Speaker?
Let the madness continue
Yup, nope, unanimous!
“has seen an unprecedented level of political turmoil” but after the voters and MPs had “tried a thing” there was now a new rebranded government with repackaged ministers and it was time to try again to “give the country mature and stable government.”
Not unprecedented political turmoil – short memory?
Tried a thing – LOL
Mature and stable government – where?
Babble, babble.
Perhaps Old Roy and Joey could do better?
None of them!