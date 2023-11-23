Food imports surge in face of population growth

Grand Cayman cargo port

(CNS): The amount of stuff being imported into the Cayman Islands showed no sign of slowing down at the start of 2023 according to the latest figures from the Economics and Statistics Office. The quarterly trade statistics bulletin for January to March reveals the importation of food and drink grew by almost a quarter when compared to the start of 2022. The increase reflects a surge in the Cayman population over the last year which officially is approaching 90,000 but unofficially is believed to be closer to 100,000.

Overall the total value of imports increased by just 1.5 percent on the first quarter of 2022 from just under $335million to just over $340million because of a decline in the value of industrial type goods and petroleum-related goods. But ordinary consumer goods all increased, especially food and drink.

During 2022, despite the linger issues relating to the pandemic, Cayman’s imports grew by more than 17.4% and 2023 began with even more growth in the stuff Caymanians are buying from overseas.

While the growth in the value of imports is good news for the public purse and the collection of duty, there are implications for the both country’s infrastructure and the environment – in particular the issue of waste.

CNS has recently submitted questions to the department of environmental health and we are awaiting a response about the current projections relating to the remaining space at the George Town dump. Given the stalled talks between government and ReGen over the future of waste management, the decommissioning and remediation of the bulk of the landfill and the growing population, it is possible that Grand Cayman could run out of space to put its rubbish before the WTE plant is completed.

With consumption growing as a result of the return of tourists and visitors as well as the surging population the increase in waste could prove particularly problematic.

The bulletin also shows that while some transport related imports fell at the start of 2023 the importation of cars climbed another 3.5% with Cayman importing $15.5million worth of cars in just three months. As well as eventually adding to the scrap pile at the dump the persistent increase in vehicle imports continues to fuel the country’s ever growing traffic chaos. Cayman’s love affair with the private car was also reflected by an increase of 35% in parts we are importing to fix them.

While the United States continues to supply Cayman with most of its goods there was an increase at the start of this year in the stuff we imported from Jamaica. There was a 63% increase in the value of goods imported from our neighboring island growing from just under $11million in the first three months of 2022 to over $18.2milliom. Imported goods from the UK also increased by 43% from some $5.5million worth of stuff last year to almost $8million at the start of this.

See the bulletin in full on the ESO site here.