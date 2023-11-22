Sir Alden to be nominated speaker at special meeting
(CNS): Parliament is set to meet on Thursday to enable members to nominate and elect a new speaker and steer through an amendment to the pensions law to allow Caymanians in the private sector access to the funds to pay off mortgages or purchase property. An official release about the first meeting called by the new premier and UPM government was issued Wednesday morning and according to the Cayman Compass Sir Alden McLaughlin is expected to be nominated as speaker.
McLaughlin MP (RED) told the paper that he would accept the job. “I have decided to accept the nomination as Speaker for the same reason I entered politics more than 23 years ago, for love of country,” he said.
Constitution Order No.65 requires members to elect a new Speaker by majority vote.
McLaughlin has held every role in parliament from government back-bencher to leader of the opposition before he became premier for the first time in 2013, except that of speaker. He is the only premier since the 2009 constitution was enacted to serve two consecutive terms in the top job and the only premier, so far, to serve a full four year term between 2013 and 2017 as the Cabinet leader.
Since Wayne Panton (NEW) declined the invitation to take up the post earlier this week, a number of names were circulating in the community as possible speakers, including outside nominees former MPs Ezzard Miller, a popular favourite among the people for his extensive knowledge of the procedures, and Arden McLean. Former Speaker Mary Lawrence has also been suggested by some as a potential nominee. But it seems that the current government membership is keen to stick with a member in the chair and given the new premier Juliana O’Conner-Connolly’s comfort with her former PPM Cabinet colleagues it is not surprising that she would support the former premier’s nomination.
After the vote, the parliament with members in their new seats and the government benches led by the new premier will be debating the National Pensions Amendment bill (2023) which grew out of a private members motion brought to the House by Chris Saunders MP (BTW). This will enable Caymanians to take money from their private sector pension to pay towards a mortgage or residential land loan among other changes. MPs are also expected to debate the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Bill, 2023 to help maintain the current momentum of Cayman’s adherence to international financial regulations, standards and expectations following the removal of the jurisdiction from the FATF grey list.
Since this article was posted the parliament has confirmed that another nine amendment bills all related to the financial services sector will also be presented during Thursday’s special meeting.
The public can attend the proceedings which are scheduled to begin at 10am in person or follow on Radio Cayman and CIGTV as well as government’s various social media channels.
Category: Laws, Local News, Politics
Is he meant to be impartial? We all know he loves some development.
This is a bit surprising as this weakens the current PPM opposition. Sir Alden’s contribution as an MP was important for the PPM. Who knows what goes on in the political minds of those elected.
Sir Alden has served a long time so if he wants to end his political career as speaker then no one should have a problem with that decision.
The only point I can’t agree with is that it is being done for love of country as there are retired or ousted MP’s that could have served.
Sir Alden will serve well as speaker and it signals the start of a new PPM party.
Can’t WAIT to see Sir Alden wearing the wig.
Sir Lockdown should not apply his brand of thinking to be the referee of anything.
Didn’t Sir Alden promise to retire and grow tomatoes? What happened to that manifesto?
His suit is too small, just saying. Making it tighter does not make it better fitting.
Boy these politicians are mocking these Islands and paid big bucks to do it.
A wise choice indeed. We all know that Erskin May is Sir Alden’s second favourite bedtime reading. Right after Zinn and the Art of Road Bike Maintenance.
Well at least I won’t have to hear him speak! Although he hasn’t said too much in this latest term. Actually could you put forward McTaggart I’m tired of hearing him complain about everything PACT/UDM does.
And round and round we go, the never ending circle of these babblers and their babble!
Congratulations Alden
You have the experience and knowledge of legislative procedure to hold and execute this position.
I will be proud and elated to see you nominated as Speaker
Our Parliament is TOO SMALL to have an MP as Speaker. It should be enshrined to always have an outside Speaker.
The real winners will be the people of Cayman, the Speakership will drastically limit his ability to grandstand and pontificate
Sir Alden McLaughlin *KC* to you, Wendy 🙂
Once again PPM grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory. For love of country a politician would stay in their seat representing their district and the Parliament would get an outside speaker. But I guess parliamentarians are people too and, I submit Mr Speaker, that people like plaudits.
What a short sighted response.
Shush! Good job Sir Alden! To paraphrase the TV ad, surely you are doing your part. I am sure your constituents will be well looked after. Do this, write your memoirs then enjoy your farm and your family. Some of us out here graciously thanks you. Blessings always.
Representing their District? Sir Alden is the worst at representing Red Bay. Completely absent from the District, spends all of his time on the farm and only responds to the odd query on Prospect community group chat.
He has no constituency office, despite collecting funds from the public purse every month to pay for an office AND for staff to run it. (Why hasn’t the Auditor General investigated this blatent misuse of public funds?)
He claims we have to go to his home to see him, except he’s never there, always at the farm.
Alden is a total disaster and disappointment as a district representative.
Love of salary and benefits more like.