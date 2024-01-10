Man robbed of cash outside Rum Point condo

(CNS): Police say that a man wearing a black or blue hoodie and brandishing a knife approached another man who was sitting outside a condo in North Side with some companions on Monday afternoon, threatened him and demanded money. The robbery occurred around 4:00pm on Water Cay Road in the Rum Point area. Having obtained a quantity of cash, the robber then fled the scene in a white Honda saloon car in the direction of Kaibo. A vehicle fitting this description was later reported to have been seen travelling towards Frank Sound, police said. The robber was tall, of dark complexion and medium build, and had dreadlocks.

Neither the car nor the suspect has yet been located, and the matter is under investigation by Bodden Town CID.

Anyone with information is asked to call 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.