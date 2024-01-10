Man robbed of cash outside Rum Point condo
(CNS): Police say that a man wearing a black or blue hoodie and brandishing a knife approached another man who was sitting outside a condo in North Side with some companions on Monday afternoon, threatened him and demanded money. The robbery occurred around 4:00pm on Water Cay Road in the Rum Point area. Having obtained a quantity of cash, the robber then fled the scene in a white Honda saloon car in the direction of Kaibo. A vehicle fitting this description was later reported to have been seen travelling towards Frank Sound, police said. The robber was tall, of dark complexion and medium build, and had dreadlocks.
Neither the car nor the suspect has yet been located, and the matter is under investigation by Bodden Town CID.
Anyone with information is asked to call 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
When can I get my pepper spray? Would work with a knife, though maybe not a gun.
Target sells it. Pick several cans up last year. One for each of the women in my family. I seriously don’t care about the legality of this, personal protection in the light of events is much more important.
I’m sure I’ll get criticised for this.
don’t we have some ‘high quality’ cameras around the Island for this very reason?
was the victim a tourist or expat?….thats the only thing that matters.
Would have told him to piss off.
WOW sad.
Rum Point is a popular tourist spot the RCIPS + Government better get crime under control or tourists will go elsewhere. Other beautiful places to visit Turks, Bermuda, Bahamas, Barbados, etc. Better wake up and act swiftly.
Yeah, no crime in any of those places 😂
And there are yet no all-inclusive resorts in Cayman with concertina wire perimeters, armed guards, and guests whisked to and from the airport in private vans. What has historically made Cayman attractive is the absence of that sort of facility, which is the land equivalent of a cruise ship, because there has been no need to seal visitors into a secure bubble. But if all-inclusives become desirable due to lack of off-campus safety, the economic benefit of tourism also becomes more narrowly directed.
Of course there’s crime everywhere you idiot but tourists who care about their safety will travel where it’s under control. The RCIPS has no control over guns or the border in Cayman. That’s the difference.
@ 12:53pm – What a foolish comment….so have you gone and rid the other “beautiful places” you’ve mentioned of their crime? Better act swiftly….
You’re the foolish one. Other countries do more than the RCIPS do for us here.