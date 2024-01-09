Suspect child abuser still on the run after jumping bail

Noel Manning

(CNS): Noel Paul Manning (53), who has been charged with the sexual abuse of a child, has been on the run now for over a month, having removed his electronic tag. Manning, who is originally from Jamaica, failed to turn up for a court appearance on 4 December, when he was expected to be arraigned. He also goes by the nicknames “Indian”, “Doc” and “Doctor”. He is short and slim with a brown complexion and has low-cut hair and white facial hair.

The police have not said whether or not they believe Manning remains in the Cayman Islands.

The RCIPS is reminding the public that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. Anyone convicted of doing so could face a fine of up to $5,000 or two years in jail.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Manning’s whereabouts to call 911, or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.