Local flights not affected by grounding of Max 9s

Alaska Airlines Boeing MAX 9 aircraft

(CNS): The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) has confirmed that there are no Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft on the Cayman Islands Aircraft Registry and there are no scheduled airline carriers operating the aircraft into this jurisdiction. The Cayman Airways international fleet comprises 737 Max 8 aircraft and the airline has no Max 9s. The CAACI said it would continue to monitor developments after it received the Federal Aviation Authority’s directive at the weekend.

The directive prohibits the flight of the Max 9s until they have all been inspected and appropriate action taken. It comes as a result of an Alaska Airways flight losing a mid-cabin door just after take-off from Portland, Oregon, last week, which resulted in a rapid decompression of the plane. Six crewmembers and 171 passengers were on board, but no one was seriously injured during the emergency landing.