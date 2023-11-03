Heritage Days dropped from Pirates Week

Heritage Day in 2022

(CNS): The 2023 National Pirates Week Festival kicks off Friday in Little Cayman, but there will be no District Heritage Days this year. According to a press release about the event, the much loved and foundational element of the festival has been dropped “due to time and budget constraints”, which led organisers “to make a tough call”. The theme is “Cayman Wildlife”, though the agenda does not indicate how the “precious local fauna” will be highlighted or how it will shape the festival.

Culture Minister Bernie Bush, a former director of the festival, thanked the Pirates Week Committee and his staff at the ministry. “For over 40 years, Pirates Week has united the community for an exciting array of activities and events,” he said. Despite the scaled-down festival, he said he was “pleased to see how this tradition has grown and endured over the many years”.

Pirates Week was started 46 years ago to attract more visitors during the tourism slow season. Over the years, it has featured a mock pirate invasion, float parades, costume contests, fireworks, various sporting events and District Heritage Days.