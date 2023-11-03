Heritage Days dropped from Pirates Week
(CNS): The 2023 National Pirates Week Festival kicks off Friday in Little Cayman, but there will be no District Heritage Days this year. According to a press release about the event, the much loved and foundational element of the festival has been dropped “due to time and budget constraints”, which led organisers “to make a tough call”. The theme is “Cayman Wildlife”, though the agenda does not indicate how the “precious local fauna” will be highlighted or how it will shape the festival.
Culture Minister Bernie Bush, a former director of the festival, thanked the Pirates Week Committee and his staff at the ministry. “For over 40 years, Pirates Week has united the community for an exciting array of activities and events,” he said. Despite the scaled-down festival, he said he was “pleased to see how this tradition has grown and endured over the many years”.
Pirates Week was started 46 years ago to attract more visitors during the tourism slow season. Over the years, it has featured a mock pirate invasion, float parades, costume contests, fireworks, various sporting events and District Heritage Days.
Category: Heritage and Culture, Local News
Hollywood costume day. Heritage?????
For no reason ever moving forward should water front be closed to traffic to allow any stages to be set up. There is far too much traffic daily to eliminate the main thoroughfare
Pirates Week is about fun for tourists. Mixing it with Heritage Days is bad for both products. Do them separately, they appeal to different crowds.
Good cause we don’t need 19 different heritage days
No..WEST BAY CULTURE DAY is Saturday 25th!!
We have whole month now..so let’s just do it ourselves!
#brapbrap
Pirates week isn’t the same it was 10-15 years ago though.
It’s same as the other half naked street dances.
I attended(Walked in the parade) pirates week every year from 6-9 years old, 32 now.
Of course it’s gonna be different, but it started as our culture promoting the Island.
Not what it’s become now, no heritage or culture involved other than the fact its been going on 40 years now.
I always thought it would be good to have Pirates And Seafarers Heritage Week. Keep the parade, the chance for kids & adults to dress up as pirates but showcase the historic seafaring heritage of Cayman and the crafts, food and traditions of the people with one big central weekend event. Food, thatching and rope making, storytelling, song and dance, art and crafts – invite all the districts and take artisans, storytellers on tour around the schools and hotels to share their wisdom and history.
How can the theme be “Cayman Wildlife” when you are intending on setting off noise polluting, environment littering, wildlife killing fireworks!
It comes down to money, doesn’t it? There is still money for the walking street hump(s), but no money to promote heritage. So, tourists don’t come here for Heritage festivals, but will for the debauchery and dryhumping parades?
Disgusting.
Since Bernie made changes to Pirates Week, it has been an absolute disaster. Revert back to Pirates “WEEK” and bring back heritage days so that tourists can plan when to visit and locals can enjoy the heritage days.
If you don’t have heritage days then you don’t have a pirates week festival. Why would the committee and more so the ministry agree to do that! The heritage days is what show our locals about each districts culture and food!
Why not have a 1 day heritage day combining all GC districts?
Utterly embarrassing waste of time and money.
What does Cayman have it can’t showcase its rich heritage. The founders would roll over in their grave hearing this. What’s next… deciding not to have a statue of the Honorable Sir Big Mack McKeeva? You don’t see Italy removing the Colosseum! This is why we support Dwayne the Rock Seymour to stand up for what’s right!
People try too hard to be funny these days.
Let’s face it, these trashy events won’t be missed. Cayman has no real culture or heritage to share. Unless you count the mistreatment of animals, the greed, bribery and corruption, and the enduring hatred of people who weren’t born here.
…spoken like a true Cayman-hater! LOL
Somewhere, there is a tree that is working really hard to produce oxygen so you can breathe. I think you should go apologize …
Still not enough to get you to leave though. <3
Sounds to me like that in itself is a heritage that one would want to share. I mean it got YOU to the island didn’t it?
So we will focus on a lame street parade that promotes pirates – looters, rapists, thieves? This is 2023, are we not embarrassed by the fabrication of the importance of piracy in Caymans history yet? Our people – our history and enduring legacy – deserves better.
@10:46am Climb back into your hole. The event was envisioned to promote tourism at at time when it was off season..It was merely for entertainment purposes. Cayman cultists was reflected by the way of the Heritage Days where people from each districts could share their talents, antique items and knowledge of days gone by.. to my knowledge I never heard them discussing anything about pirates in their actual culture . It was a way to garner tourists to the island but the narrative somewhere along the line changed this to be celebrating our Pirate History.. we can’t even prove one pirate was on Cayman.. it entertainment folks, leave it at that..
And the point of the heritage days was to move the tourist dollar around the island, as part of the overall ‘theme’ of Pirates Week.
it all just speaks to why Pirates Week needs a re-evaluation to figure out what its purpose is in 2024-2034.
Agreed. Let’s celebrate that we were once ruled from Jamaica.
That never happened in the past, but it’s happening in the Present!
Police. Courts. Schools. Health. NAU. etc
By the British, and before Jamaica was a country, but don’t let those facts intervene in the rewriting of our history.
man you must be fun at parties