Owner of stolen car helps police catch thief

(CNS): A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a car on Cayman Brac after the owner helped find the vehicle and other members of the public helped track the suspected thief down. The owner of the stolen vehicle reported it missing on Monday morning after it was last seen at a garage in West End. Soon afterwards, the owner located it on Alta Vista Drive and called the police. Officers went to the location and conducted a forensic examination of the vehicle.

The next day, with further assistance from the public, the officers located the man suspected of having stolen it and arrested him. He has since been bailed.

The RCIPS extended its thanks to the members of the public for their help, which served as “a reminder of the positive results that can be achieved when we are able to work together with members of the community towards our goal of keeping the Cayman Islands safe”.