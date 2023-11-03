PACI spent CI$56k on 2022 Christmas Party

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands

(CNS): Auditor General Sue Winspear has called out the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) after it spent an “excessive amount” on a Christmas party last year, many times more than other government entities spent celebrating the festivities. The government limit is $40 per head, and with 166 employees at the end of 2022, the budget for the bash should have been no more than CI$6,640. However, the authority spent that on fireworks alone.

The party cost a total of CI$56,522, which is more than what 66% of the Cayman Islands’ workforce earn in a whole year and did not represent value for money, the auditor general said.

PACI does not take revenue from central government but instead operates on its own earnings from the fees it collects from local businesses and residents for handling cargo, to the tune of more than $20.4 million last year, and cruise passenger fees, which generated around $1.8 million.

However, in the past, the publicly owned authority has fallen into deficit and has been subsidised by central government.

In her report to the PACI board and management, Winspear advised them to “spend wisely in ensuring expenses paid for entertainment are reasonable and should be aligned with the average spending” across the rest of government.

“We noted that CI$56,522 was spent on 2022 Port Authority of the Cayman Islands Christmas party,” she wrote in the report. “CI$6,000 alone was paid for fireworks. This expenditure was approved by the Port Director. In comparing to the civil service, Cayman Islands Government approved CI$40 per person as Christmas stipend for 2022. The amount spent by Port Authority is many times above that and deemed to be excessive taken in the context of public sector.”

While management at the port said the expenditure for the party was approved by the board, the audit office said the approval was not documented in board minutes. “This is a weakness in governance,” Winspear said, adding that it is essential that decisions are documented.

The port said that going forward, entertainment will continue to be taken to the board for approval prior to the expenditure being committed, though there was no mention of cutting the budget.

While the port did generate a significant surplus this year of $16M, much of it was as a result of a revaluation gain from investment property of $2M and a favourable movement on the remeasurement of the defined benefit obligation of $18M, rather than from sound fiscal management.

The port sustained an operating loss of $1.3M, even after a busy year and bouncing back from the pandemic with the second-highest cargo volume in the last five years. But writing in the annual report, the director said the operating loss indicated that port fees need to be increased.

Operating revenue underperformed by 2%, or some $600,000 less than budgeted, with operating expenses of $25.2M, some $1.7M more than the budget amount of $23.6M.

Although the port received a clean audit with an unqualified opinion, the auditors still identified a number of significant matters relating to internal controls. These ranged from excessive spending on the Christmas party to non-compliance with procurement regulations and the Public Authorities Act.

The audit uncovered deficiencies in inventory management, errors in translating US dollars to Cayman Islands dollars, inconsistencies in the number of cruise passengers counted, issues with leases, as well as numerous accounting and reconciliation problems.