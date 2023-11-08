Emancipation Day reinstated as May holiday

(CNS): Cabinet has approved the formal recognition of Emancipation Day and reinstated it as a public holiday starting in May 2024. The day was previously observed in the Cayman Islands but replaced with the Constitution Day holiday by the Legislative Assembly in the 1960’s. The reinstatement of this day as a national day of observance is the year-long culmination of research and examination of a number of concerns related to Cayman’s cultural heritage, officials have said.

In a press release about the decision the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage said it had established a task forces last year to facilitate discussions, collect data, research and examine existing policies to address concerns about the decline in the significance of local culture. While previous governments have sought to distance the country from the slave owning history here as well as the emancipation and its impact on the cultural identity PACT has taken a different approach.

In September 2023, the Ministry presented its findings and submitted Cabinet Papers regarding the issues of Cultural Identity and Emancipation Day, highlighting the pressing need to preserve traditions and restore a missing piece of history. With Cabinet’s approval, this reinstated holiday will now be commemorated on the first Monday in May replacing Discovery Day from 2024 onwards rather than adding to the list of public holidays.

“The decision to celebrate this holiday in May is in recognition of Cayman’s unique history with emancipation,” officials stated. “Records of the Cayman Islands and accounts of the vibrant and celebrated occasion, especially in Bodden Town, the first political capital of the Cayman Islands, clearly indicate the commemorations of Emancipation Day on 5 May 1835, when Captain Anthony Pack, 84th Regiment of Foot and Colonel in Chief of the Militia of the Cayman Islands, read a Proclamation to the assembled inhabitants of Bodden Town, both black and white.”

Bernie Bush, minister of culture and heritage said the reinstatement and the recognition of Emancipation Day marked a significant step towards honouring Cayman’s unique history and cultural heritage. “This decision not only pays tribute to our ancestors’ struggles and triumphs but also invites our community to connect with the profound roots of our cultural identity,” he said. “It is an opportunity to learn, remember, and celebrate our remarkable journey.”

The reinstatement of Emancipation Day, officials believe, will provide a significant tie to the country’s history and provide context to commemorations and a direct link to ancestors and the values which they epitomized.

Historical records and theoretical papers from Caymanian cultural stewards show that Emancipation Day was celebrated well into the 20th century and boasted vibrant celebrations in Cayman’s first capital Bodden Town. The reinstatement of Emancipation Day is an opportunity for the community to learn and connect with aspects of Cayman’s history that are currently missing.

Considering the historical context, references to slavery and Emancipation Day in the Cayman Islands, alongside the theoretical framework and findings, the removal of Emancipation Day suggests the re-scripting of Cayman’s history, false claims of no slavery; and erases a significant part of our cultural heritage. In 1802, the population of Grand Cayman stood at 933 people more that half of which were slaves. According to the National Museum, by the time that slavery was abolished, there were over 950 slaves owned by 116 Caymanian families.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also approved the start of a public survey to formalize additional national symbols. “As a still relatively young and evolving country, these initiatives are vital in establishing our cultural identity and building cultural awareness,” the ministry team stated.

Following the recognition of the National flag and the Coat of Arms in the 1950’s the National Song, Beloved Isles Cayman, the Silver Thatch, Cayman Parrot and Banana Orchid became National Symbols in the 1990’s. The steps now being taken are to select and formally recognise the Cayman Islands National Dish, drink, dessert, dress and dance.

“In doing so, we recognise the importance of cultural identity to the Cayman Islands and our efforts to the preservation and awareness of Cayman’s cultural heritage,” officials said, adding that the goal was to enhance the significance of existing recognised National Symbols and foster a sense of patriotism. They also spoke about “respecting and acknowledging our forefather’s customs, traditions, resilience and strength through these initiatives.”

Bernie Bush said the survey would help to formalize more of the country’s heritage. “The initiation of a public survey to formalise additional national symbols to ensure these traditions and customs remain for future generations is also key to building cultural identity and national pride,” he said.

The public is invited to participate in the upcoming campaigns by visiting the ministry’s website and following on Instagram@mysch_cayman or Facebook and by attending upcoming events.