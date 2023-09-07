Woman arrested over ganja and gambling

(CNS): A 34-year-old woman from George Town was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja with intent to sell and illegal gambling. She has since been released on police bail pending further investigation. Police came across the woman in a parked vehicle on Kennedy Drive, George Town, and noticed a strong scent of ganja.

After searching the woman and the vehicle, the officers found an undisclosed quantity of ganja, cash and other items related to illegal gambling.