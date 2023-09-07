DEH secures first littering conviction

Illegal dumping at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay in December 2022

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has secured its first conviction in court for an offence under the Cayman Islands Litter Law. DEH officials said that a West Bay resident was convicted in court on Tuesday, 22 August, after he was caught on video dumping a sofa on crown land next to the Ed Bush Stadium on Garson Smith Drive in December 2022.

According to a press release, an investigation was launched by the DEH; and the matter was then passed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), which recommended prosecution. During the court case, the magistrate said he did not recall ever trying a litter case in the Cayman Islands before. He stressed the importance of the conviction as littering is a major problem and said it was sad to see people littering this beautiful country.

Section 3(1) of the Litter Law states: “Whoever throws down, drops or otherwise deposits and leaves any litter in, into or from a public place in such circumstances as to cause, contribute to or tend to lead to its defacement by such litter is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars or to imprisonment for six months.”

In this case, the guilty man was fined $200 since it was his first such offence, the release stated. However, there was no indication regarding his identity or when he will be sentenced. Because the case was heard two weeks ago, the court listings that could have identified the offender are no longer publicly available. CNS has contacted the DEH for more details, and we are awaiting a response.

DEH Director Richard Simms said in the release that he was satisfied with the outcome of this historic prosecution in the wake of the work being done in his department to clamp down on littering.

“This decision represents the first court prosecution since our enforcement to crack down on litter and illegal dumping,” he said, adding that DEH officers and assistants had been “working hard to tackle environmental health breaches and crimes in our communities”.

In recent months the DEH team, in partnership with the ODPP, successfully completed a comprehensive training course on case file preparation. Senior Crime Case Manager Dennis Walkington trained them in evidence collection and handling, statement taking, preparing a summary of facts and forms, and court procedures to enhance their performance as enforcement officers.

The DEH has also partnered with the tourism ministry and the Beautification Task Force (BTF) in the current Anti-Littering Campaign, which was launched on 1 August.