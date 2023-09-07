Work due to start on next phase of GT facelift
(CNS): Eight years after the PPM administration announced plans to revitalise the capital, the second phase of the George Town facelift is about to get underway. The next phase of the Central Business District Enhancement Project, part of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative, is due to start Monday, 25 September, and includes the reconstruction of the intersection in front of the George Town Post Office and upgrades to underground infrastructure on parts of Edward Street, Main Street and Shedden Road.
“One of the goals of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative is to help people move around our city more easily and effectively by developing better street networks and public spaces,” said George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator, Colin Lumsden.
Traffic diversions to facilitate the work on the George Town Post Office intersection have not yet been announced as officials said they had still to be finalised.
There has been very little change over the last eight years of the plan to make the capital more attractive and accessible, with the only major makeover being the ongoing work on Cardinal Avenue. While the National Roads Authority has made a number of changes to roads, many of the other promised elements of the capital’s revamp have failed to materialise, such as changing the planning law to allow residential apartments to be built over retail or commercial space.
Despite plans to make the business district greener, very few trees have been planted and some have been removed. But regardless of the limited progress and the mixed response to the work, Lumsden lauded the first phase of the project.
“Our mission is to bring life and vibrancy back to our capital, and the tremendous success of phase one has set the stage for this next phase of enhancements,” he said. “Soon, all Central George Town will be connected by pedestrian walkways and shaded pocket parks, creating an enhanced experience for all.”
The enhancements have made the area more walkable but also useable, officials said, pointing to Cayman Art Week and the LIVE Street Food Festival that were held in the space this year, as well as new events like the Ministry of Agriculture’s Town
Market, which is set to become a regular happening later this year.
Category: development, Local News
Shouldn’t the rendering include a car on fire?
Make the surrounding property owners foot the bill. It benefits them and not the common man.
They should pay.
Only Cayman can build a pedestrian zone spend thousands and install kerbs, hello no cars why kerbs? mind you Camana bay is no better outside the cinema a kerb in another pedestrian zone, and the blue badge parking also has kerbs down to, the spaces. As a wheelchair user it’s disgusting these areas are not designed properly, someone gets a lot of money and does a half assed job.
Frankly, this project is useless, with shades or without. Just like the Smith Cove improvement project that was rightfully put to rest.
The drawings look pretty good. Hang up some sunshades temporarily while the large trees that I am hoping will be planted settle in. Those shades look nice but they don’t really work well and will need moving around according to where the sun is during the year. Nearby parking is definitely needed unless this is only for cruise ship passengers.
The shades work very well in other places. Proper shades properly installed by professionals in the field of sun shades.
What exactly this project is about? I don’t see anything from this “artist’s rendition”.
It’s about wasting the people’s money.
concrete benches designed for robots under the scorching sun is called a “face lift”?
Is anyone ashamed?
I work about 1 minute from Cardinall Ave. I don’t ever use it. The reason, as pointed out here repeatedly, is that I cannot be ‘vibrant’ when I’m dying of heat stroke and the only coolness comes from diamond stores having their doors open. It doesn’t even have a cafe!!!
👍 It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad
I guess the way to fix this is to force the designers to relax daily on these benches mid-day under the sun
I was shocked when Public street fitness park opened on 7MB with no shades.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/03/public-street-fitness-park-opens-on-7mb/
Here we go again.
I mean this is not an oversight, this is an absolute incompetence.
Who is behind the project? Are they from North Pole or Norway?
Why Is Sun Shades Important In Dubai
https://medium.com/@almumtaztentshouse/why-is-sun-shades-important-in-dubai-c6c680afa594
Benefits of Outdoor Sun Shades in United Arab Emirates https://falconshades.com/shades/benefits-of-outdoor-sun-shades-in-united-arab-emirates/
Solar canopy’ turns sunlight into electricity and art https://www.cnn.com/style/article/dubai-light-and-shade-canopy/index.html
Shades in public places must be mandatory. Go to Dubai and see how it’s done. Heck, I was vacationing in Dominican Republic and even sidewalks were shaded.
Now….don’t put ideas about foreign trips in the heads of politicians and Civil Servants.
They’ve been there already
“ Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has found no breach of the Public Management and Finance Act (PMFA) following an investigation into a report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG). But Sue Winspear told CNS she stands by the special audit she was asked to conduct on how the former administration and civil servants entered into deals and contracts relating to overseas offices and Cayman’s attendance at the Dubai Expo.”
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/05/oag-stands-by-report-on-dubai-and-oseas-office-failings/
“Government has continued with a scaled-back involvement in the Dubai Expo 2020, which the auditor general found had cost the Cayman Islands around $2.5 million, most of which was not approved via the proper channels”.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/02/cig-presses-on-with-scaled-down-costly-dubai-expo/
SHADE MAN SHADE!!
whats wrong with you people!!!
PLANT SOME TREES OR THIS IS COMPLETELY WORTHLESS ENDEAVOR!
Not some trees, but fully grown large canopy native trees. Palm trees don’t provide shades.
Or
shade sails https://www.usa-shade.com/products/
Cantilever shade structures https://www.usa-shade.com/products/cantilever
Multi-Sided structure https://www.usa-shade.com/products/multi-sided
There’re many other options.
Why yall hate shade?
Fire Colin Lumsden now!
He made a mess of cardinal ave job. Cayman cannot afford another expensive disaster from the world class civil service where nobody is held accountable for any failures. What a load of bollocks.
Cardinal Avenue should be made residential. Retail/restaurants on ground floor and apartments above. Its also screaming out for shade trees. Otherwise, this whole project is a waste of money. GT is still dead after 6pm and will remain that way.
It doesn’t make sense to bring more people into the Capitol if there is no parking. How about a parking tower where the old Tower Building used to be? On the top of the building you could have a fantastic roof garden with a lovely view of the harbour, and on the ground level you can put the straw market. There can be monthly parking contracts and parking meters for persons who just need to go into town for a few minutes or a couple of hours. This would also bring back money into the government coffers to help pay for the construction over a period of time, and provide locals for a place to park in GT. This would also help foster income for businesses in the downtown area.
Plant some friggin shade trees downtown. Why is that so hard to comprehend?
Just look at Camana Bay and their trees. It is not that difficult.
Camana Bay is run by private sector expats. 👍🏻
George Town is run by CIG and the World Class Civil Service™. 🤡
Garbage in = Garbage out. 🤷♀️
3:08, One does not have to be a private sector expat to appreciate trees for shade. Surely some of the people in the World Class Civil Service have travelled a bit. Miami, Tampa, Orlando, etc.
The politicians could drive the tree initiative in GT but they are an intellectually dismal lot from what I have seen.
Did Mr Lumsden say “the tremendous success of phase one “???
When will they do a reality check?
World class bull**#p!!
Any mature trees which have managed to remain standing need to be saved and incorporated into any plans for whatever ninkompoopery they are planning.
Hope it is not a fiasco like the last phase where they had all the labor issues
and still no trees for shade lol cool
just more concrete that lead to jewelry stores
Some good ideas in these plans, but more trees needed!
Make GT great again!
Buy the jewelry stores on Cardinal Avenue and replace them with restaurants and apartments and essential services like a mini fosters (similar to a ‘Tesco local’ in the UK). Then add parking garages so people can actually enjoy these businesses. That way you have a ‘Camana Bay’ type feel, cause right now, after all that work, Cardinal Avenue is still desolate.
The three rules of bringing GT back to life.
Parking, parking, parking.
Without that, all you’re doing is spending our money to get cruise passengers to jewelry stores.
Good god almighty, that means it’ll be at least 3 years before any of us can check our mailboxes again.
waffle…from all those involved. 8 years and this is all you have…a few buzz words and no overall plan????….zzzzzz
there is no-one in cig or civil service with expertise or qualifications to tackle the issue.
if we can’t be honest and face these facts we will never be closer to a solution.
George Town is devoid of charm and shade. Ruined by cruise tourism in a race to proffer all the same crappy junk that is found in every other port on the itinerary.
The semi-derelict Margarita building says it all. We have tried for the tacky theme related tourist product demanded by the cruise industry. And failed.
Another make work project with zero results, unless you count removing all shade trees and making walking around GT midday unbearable.