Work due to start on next phase of GT facelift

Central Business District Enhancement Project, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Eight years after the PPM administration announced plans to revitalise the capital, the second phase of the George Town facelift is about to get underway. The next phase of the Central Business District Enhancement Project, part of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative, is due to start Monday, 25 September, and includes the reconstruction of the intersection in front of the George Town Post Office and upgrades to underground infrastructure on parts of Edward Street, Main Street and Shedden Road.

“One of the goals of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative is to help people move around our city more easily and effectively by developing better street networks and public spaces,” said George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator, Colin Lumsden.

Traffic diversions to facilitate the work on the George Town Post Office intersection have not yet been announced as officials said they had still to be finalised.

There has been very little change over the last eight years of the plan to make the capital more attractive and accessible, with the only major makeover being the ongoing work on Cardinal Avenue. While the National Roads Authority has made a number of changes to roads, many of the other promised elements of the capital’s revamp have failed to materialise, such as changing the planning law to allow residential apartments to be built over retail or commercial space.

Despite plans to make the business district greener, very few trees have been planted and some have been removed. But regardless of the limited progress and the mixed response to the work, Lumsden lauded the first phase of the project.

“Our mission is to bring life and vibrancy back to our capital, and the tremendous success of phase one has set the stage for this next phase of enhancements,” he said. “Soon, all Central George Town will be connected by pedestrian walkways and shaded pocket parks, creating an enhanced experience for all.”

The enhancements have made the area more walkable but also useable, officials said, pointing to Cayman Art Week and the LIVE Street Food Festival that were held in the space this year, as well as new events like the Ministry of Agriculture’s Town

Market, which is set to become a regular happening later this year.