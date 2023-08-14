Court shows mercy to first time violent offender

(CNS): Jose Yamany Carter-Ramirez (25), who stabbed another man in the chest outside a George Town bar in December last year, was sentenced to just 15 months in jail after the court partially suspended a 23-month sentence. Carter-Ramirez, from West Bay, stabbed the victim after his girlfriend accused the man of an assault while they were in the bar. This was his first conviction for a violent offence, which was said to be out of character.

According to prosecutors, Carter-Ramirez stabbed his victim, whom he had known from childhood, in a drunken, impulsive attack based on the allegation his girlfriend had made. However, the victim said he was not the person who had slapped the woman’s behind while she was inside the Power Supply bar.

When the victim went outside the bar to smoke, he was stabbed by Carter-Ramirez. Although he managed to run away, he was badly wounded and soon collapsed on the side of the road. He was unconscious when he was picked up by a passer-by, who drove him to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where he was quickly transferred to Health City in East End for emergency surgery.

The local man was in the hospital for over a week and underwent one more surgery for his chest injury. Although he has recovered, he is scarred physically and emotionally and continues to have breathing problems, which prevents him from scuba diving anymore, he told social workers in a victim impact report. He also reported having to take more than three weeks off work and using what savings he had to pay for his medication.

Carter-Ramirez handed himself in to the police in January after he learned that they were looking for him. After he was charged and following discussions with the crown about the attack, he pleaded guilty to wounding, a lesser count than the original charge of wounding with intent.

Justice Cheryll Richard started her sentencing at four years based on the seriousness of the offence. Taking into account the mitigating factors, including his genuine remorse, the fact that it was an isolated incident and a single blow, as well as the one-third discount for his guilty plea, she reduced that sentence by more than half to 23 months.

In addition, since he is the main breadwinner for his family, which includes his mother, his partner and three small children, and because has no history of violence, she suspended part of the sentence for two years. With time served, Carter-Ramirez only has a few more months in jail.

Until he was remanded for this crime, he had always been in full-time employment and a productive member of the community. According to the submissions made to the court, he has made the most of his time on remand, taking various academic and rehabilitation courses.

After handing down the sentence, Justice Richards ordered that Carter-Ramirez take an anger management course and warned him not to come back before the courts ever again.