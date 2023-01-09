West Bay man charged in Marquee Plaza stabbing

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A 25-year-old man from West Bay has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court Friday accused of stabbing another man and seriously wounding him during an incident at the Marquee Plaza on 16 December. The area off Lawrence Boulevard has been the scene of a number of violent incidents in recent months. In this case, the victim was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by private car. He has since been discharged.

The man accused of stabbing him has been charged with wounding with intent and is due back in court on 20 January.