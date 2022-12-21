Police seek witnesses to weekend violence

(CNS): Police said there were a number of violent incidents over the weekend across Grand Cayman, some of which resulted in serious injury. Four people landed in hospital after being chopped, shot or stabbed. Police said they are aware that there were several witnesses to all these incidents and investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call them.

The first incident that resulted in serious injury occurred on Friday evening, 16 December. According to the RCIPS, just before 6pm police and other emergency services were dispatched to a residence off Seaview Road, where it was reported that a man had been chopped following an altercation with two other men. The victim was given first aid by the attending officers and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The second incident took place about six hours later, just before 11:50pm on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about a male who had been stabbed at the Marquee Plaza in the vicinity of the Power Supply Bar and had collapsed on the side of the road. Before the police arrived, the victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. He sustained serious injuries but is now believed to be in stable condition.

Then just after 3:45pm on Sunday afternoon, there was an altercation between two men at the Globe Bar on Mary Street in Central George Town. During the fight, one of the men was stabbed in the torso area of his body. The victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, where he was treated for serious injuries. He is believed to be stable at this time.

Later on Sunday night, police were called back to the Marquee Plaza following a shooting at the Power Supply Bar in which a man was seriously wounded, as previously reported.

All three incidents are being investigated by the RCIPS and so far, no arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.